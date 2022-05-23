Ashe County High School Graduates
Opal Soundra Accetta
Parents: Jenny Hester
Plans after graduation: Opal will be going to Asheville to work on a Masters in Library Science.
Megan Nichole Adams
Parents: Steve Adams and Maranda Hartsoe
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Megan worked part-time while in school.
Plans after graduation: Megan will be attending Sweet Briar Collage to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
Tristan Dwight Adams
Parents: Jennifer Adams
Plans after graduation: Tristan plans to enter the workforce.
Lacie Joy Allen
Parents: Steve and Monica Allen
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Student Council, BETA, Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, HOSA, Campus Crusade For Christ, National Society of High School Scholars, Desire to Lead Athletic Leadership Program, National Art Honor Society, Cross Country, Swimming, Track and Field, Soccer, Most improved in Cross Country, 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 Most improved in Swimming, 2020-2021, Coach’s Award for Swimming 2021-2022 Tri-athlete (played three or more sports during the school year) and 2018-2022 Scholar-Athlete individually and with the team.
Plans after graduation: Lacie plans to attend East Carolina University as a part of their Honors College and will be majoring in Communication Sciences Disorders. She also has a guaranteed spot in their Early Assurance Program for the Doctorate of Audiology.
James Richard Armstrong III
Parents: James and Dana Armstrong
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Yearbook, FFA and Gear Up.
Plans after graduation: James plans to attend college.
Chloe Madeline Ashley
Parents: Kelly and Brian Ashley
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Student Council, HOSA, Cheerleading, Senior Class President, JROTC and BETA.
Plans after graduation: Chloe plans to attend Wilkes Community College for a degree in Respiratory Therapy.
Laney Faith Badger
Parents: Stacy Ham and Roy Badger
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Ashe Lady Huskies Basketball, Ashe Softball, HOSA and Rho Kappah.
Plans after graduation: Laney plans on attending Wilkes Community College for two years then transferring to App State to get a degree in Early Childhood Education.
Cora Rosalee Billings
Parents: Cassie Mahala
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Volunteer firefighter.
Plans after graduation: Cora plans to attend Wilkes Community College to become an EMT.
Dalton James Black
Parents: Amanda and Jimmy Black
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Basketball and football.
Plans after graduation: Dalton plans to start working while attending Wilkes Community College.
Ana Marie Blevins
Parents: Greg and Jeanette Blevins
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching band woodwind captain, Tri-M, and Junior Marshal.
Plans after graduation: Ana plans on attending Liberty University to get a bachelors degree in nursing (BSN).
Cade Miller Blevins
Parents: Amy and John Blevins
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Tri-M, AP Literature and AP U.S. History.
Plans after graduation: Cade plans attend Appalachian State University in the Fall.
Nathaniel Jason Brown
Parents: Jason Brown and Amari Earley
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Wrestling.
Plans after graduation: Nathaniel wants to open his own business.
Kaden Joseph Burgess
Parents: Joey and Heather Burgess
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JV Football, Basketball, Varsity Football, Varsity Baseball, JROTC, JROTC Raider Competition Team, Raider Team Captain, JROTC Command Seargant Major, A-B Honor Roll and Member of Appalachian Church.
Plans after graduation: Kaden plans to attend the Kentucky Welding Institute.
Rodrick Boyd Burkhart
Parents: Annette Burkhart
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marksman.
Plans after graduation: Rodrick plans to attend Wilkes Community College and then become a bartender.
Cabot Lucas Calhoun
Parents: Tina Denny
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Wrestling and CTE Student of the Month.
Plans after graduation: Cabot plans to become a licensed electrician.
Abigail Grace Carpenter
Parents: Heather and Jami Carpenter
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Color Guard, Head Captain, Beta Club President, NCSSM online ambassador, Young Eisner Scholar, QuestBridge, College-Prep Scholar, Yale Young Global Scholar, AP Scholar, Tri-M music honors society Secretary, GSA Vice President, Rho Kappa member, Yoga Club member, Student council 2021 member, Notre Dame Summer Scholar and a total of 250 hours of community service.
Plans after graduation: Abigail plans on attending Yale University for Political Science and Spanish.
Mason Dale Carpenter
Parents: Michelle Wyatt
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football, Wrestling, Cross Country, Indoor Track, Track and Field, Science Olympiad and Battalion Commander in JROTC.
Plans after graduation: Mason has enlisted in Navy, leaving July 31 for North Chicago Great Lakes after basic, continuing with Gunner’s Mate School.
Colin Jacob Carter
Parents: Michael and Stacey Carter
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Commander for JROTC Drill Team and Battalion Security and Intelligence Officer.
Plans after graduation: Colin is undecided on his plans.
Benjamin Joseph Cary
Parents: Jennifer and Justin Despain.
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cross Country team, indoor track team and outdoor track team.
Plans after graduation: Benjamin plans on getting his associates degree at Wilkes Community College.
Chaley Rain Church
Parents: Andrea and Chad Church
Plans after graduation: Chaley plans on attending Wilkes Community College.
Jordan Caleb Craft
Parents: Angela and Monte Ballou, Jr.
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Basketball freshman, sophomore senior year.
Plans after graduation: Jordan plans on living life to the fullest with every opportunity God blesses him with.
Braxton David Culver
Parents: Elesha and Ken Pittman
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC.
Plans after graduation: Braxton plans on getting a degree in Business Administration or Computer Science Wilkes Community College.
Brandon Grant Davis
Parents: Corey Davis and Jiniffer Medley
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: FFA.
Plans after graduation: Brandon plans on entering the workforce.
Braxten Kennith Downs
Parents: Margaret Downs
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC Drill and Raider team.
Plans after graduation: Braxten plans to stay in the culinary field, eventually go to college to study business and culinary and then hopefully start his own restaurant.
Karey Elizabeth Duvall
Parents: Lyndell and Michaela Duvall
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: President of Mu Alpha Theta, reporter of HOSA, member of Beta Club and member of Student Council.
Plans after graduation: Karey plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to receive a degree in Biology.
Audrey Elizabeth Eller
Parents: Jason Eller and Brandy Olive
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: ACHS Beta Club, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honors Society, Interact Club, Next Step Club and Upward Bound.
Pans after graduation: Audrey plans on attending East Tennessee State University to obtain a degree in dental hygiene.
Kylie Briana Eller
Parents: Joe Eller and Jamie Church
Plans after graduation: Kylie plans to go to Wilkes Community college and get her general education done and transfer for Dental Hygiene.
Madison C. Eller
Parents: Rick and Jerri Eller
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta club, interact club and cheer.
Plans after graduation: Madison plans to attend Wilkes Community College for radiography.
Aaliyah J. Elliott
Parents: Anesa and Donnie Elliott
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Intership, 2 Honors and Color Guard.
Plans after graduation: Aaliyah plans on going to Wilkes Community College and majoring in business.
Athena SheaAnn Estes
Parents: Katirie Estes
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Treasurer of Hosa, Member of Beta and member of Mu Alpha Theta.
Plans after graduation: Athena plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to get a nursing degree.
Shyloh Evelyn Farmer
Parents: Abbie and Robert Farmer
Plans after graduation: Shyloh plans on pursuing cosmetology and becoming a mortician.
Gabriel Thomas Fogger
Parents: Thomas and Jennifer Fogger
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Band and Jazz Band.
Plans after graduation: Gabriel plans to pursue instrument repair through an apprenticeship.
Aaliyah Hope Greene
Parents: Savanna and Jeremy Wyatt
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Varsity Football Cheerleading, Ashe County Competitive Cheerleading and Women’s Varsity Soccer.
Plans after graduation: Aaliyah plans on going to East Tennessee State University and studying to become a high school english teacher.
Ashton Blake Hamm
Parents: Tisha and Troy Thomas
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Electrical 2 Honors.
Plans after graduation: Ashton plans on entering the workforce until he can obtain his CDL permit.
Nicolai James Herr
Parents: Shawn and William Herr
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Band.
Plans after graduation: Nicolai plans to become a video game developer/designer.
Makenna Catherine Holman
Parents: Cassandra and Austen Renton
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: BETA Club Secretary, Yearbook Editor, RHO Kappa, Yoga Club, High County Earth & Environmental Club and Student Council.
Plans after graduation: Makenna plans to attended UNC Asheville to double major in English and classics and hopefully obtain her teaching license for grades 9-12.
Conner Ray Howell
Parents: Kevin and Connie Howell
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, NCHSAA Scholar Athlete, Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track, Golf Team and member of the West Jefferson United Methodist Church.
Plans after graduation: Conner plans to attend Appalachian State University and major in Business with a concentration in marketing.
Edgar Jimenez Resendiz
Parents: Oliva Resendiz Arellano Jose Juan Jimenez
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Spanish.
Plans after graduation: Edgar plans on attending D&D School of Real Estate.
Fabricio Jimenez- Trujillo
Parents: Stefani and Julian Jiminez-Trujillo
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Soccer.
Plans after graduation: Fabricio plans on entering the workforce.
Emma Ruth Jones
Parents: Kasey and Mike Jones
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club and Track and Field.
Plans after graduation: Emma plans on attending NC State University to major in Horticulture Science Management.
Jayden Laura Jones
Parents: Leigh Bradley and Tom Jones
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Junior Marshall, Mu Alpha Theta, HOSA, BETA, soccer, basketball, track and cross country.
Plans after graduation: Jayden plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall and major in chemistry and then go into the medical field.
Jordan Elizabeth Jones
Parents: Leigh Bradley and Tom Jones
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Varsity Basketball (4 years), Varsity Soccer (4 years), Track, Cross Country, Mu Alpha Theta, HOSA, Beta, CRU, Junior Marshall and CCP student of the month (January 2021).
Plans after graduation: Jordan plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to study chemistry/pre-med.
Mylie Emmaline Jordan
Parents: Linda Dolinger
Plans after graduation: Mylie plans to attend UNC Pembroke to study Criminal Justice and she hopes to minor in Native American studies.
Rylan (Amber) Elizabeth Knight
Parents: David and Carrie Knight
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Art Club and JROTC.
Plans after graduation: Amber plans to attend Wilkes Community College and then transfer to a university.
Dylan Richard Koontz
Parents: Nicole and David Koontz
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Captain of swim team senior year and JROTC all four years.
Plans after graduation: Dylan plans on joining the National Guard and going to Appalachian State to study criminal justice.
Fabiola Ledezma Mencia
Parents: Berta Ledezma and Carlos Garcia
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club and Spanish Honors Society.
Plans after graduation: Fabiola plans on attending Appalachian State and getting her bachelors in Social Work.
Bruce Sampson Lewis
Parents: Sampson and Angie Lewis
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.
Plans after graduation: Bruce plans on attending trade school.
Olivia Taylor Little
Parents: Kevin and Robin Barr Little
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC.
Plans after graduation: Olivia’s plans are to be determined.
Zada London Little
Parents: Martin and Audrea Little
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Student council, HOSA, tennis, basketball cheer, High country environmental club, praise brigade and graduating Cum Laude.
Plans after graduation: Zada plans to attend NC State university beginning spring semester 2023.
Taylor Cheyenne Mahaffey
Parents: Junior and Wendy Mahaffey
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Lettered Women’s Varsity Soccer, JROTC Position held Colonel and Ashe Husky Choir.
Plans after graduation: Taylor plans to attend Wilkes Community College, Medical Assisting Program.
Jeremiah Cole Main
Parents: Tina and Marty Main
Plans after graduation: Jeremiah is either going to study coding or go into the workforce.
Brenna Faith Maloney
Parents: John and Kathy Maloney
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: A-Honor Roll, Honor Graduate-Summa Cum Laude, Junior Marshal, WCC Marshal, Morehead Cain School Nominee, Beta Club; Rho Kappa Honor Society, NC Academic Scholar, National Honor Society for Dance Arts, HOSA, Competition Dance Team and Homecoming Court.
Plans after graduation: Brenna plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue a degree in Neuroscience and to continue dancing as a member of the UNC Carolina Girls Dance Team.
Julio Cesar Martinez-Duron
Parents: Wendy Duron and Cesar Tavares
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Track, football and baseball.
Plans after graduation: Cesar plans to go to Wilkes Community College.
Chloe Anne Miller
Parents: Christina Shatley and Mark Miller
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cadet Major and Executive Officer of JROTC.
Plans after graduation: Chloe plans on attending the Veterinary Medical Technology program at Central Carolina and continuing working with animals.
Faith Nicole Miller
Parents: Gloria and Willis Miller
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheerleading and Beta Club.
Plans after graduation: Faith plans to attend UNCW and becoming a physician assistant.
Taeler Leigh Miller
Parents: Tony and Angela Miller
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Battle of the Books.
Plans after graduation: Taeler plans to work full-time.
Justin Shayne Nichols
Parents: Leanne Mahala and Tony Nichols
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Automotive 3 honors and Electrical 2 honors.
Plans after graduation: Justin plans on going into the workforce.
Ethan Christopher Norris
Parents: Stephen Norris and Nikki Marsh
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Trout fishing, turkey and deer hunting and riding four wheelers.
Plans after graduation: Ethan plans to become a paid firefighter.
Jonathan Sanchez Olvera
Parents: Enriquta Olvera
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Soccer.
Plans after graduation: Jonathan plans on entering the workforce.
Landon Tyler Osborne
Parents: Amy and Steven Osborne
Plans after graduation: Landon plans on entering the workforce.
Isabella Moon Parker
Parents: Jonathan and Pamela Parker
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC Drill Team.
Plans after graduation: Isabella plans on going to Johnson and Wales and getting her culinary degree.
Maeleigh Jeanne Parker
Parents: Jonathan Parker and Tiffany Gruber.
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Servsafe certified.
Plans after graduation: Maeleigh plans on Attending East Carolina University in the Fall.
Damion Evan Pennington
Parents: Colby and Heather Miller
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.
Plans after graduation: Damion plans on attending community college.
Andrew Peterson
Parents: James and Heidi Peterson
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football, Wrestling and Track.
Plans after graduation: Andrew plans on going to work for JH Utilities.
Angelina Grace Phillips
Parents: John and Heather Phillips
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheerleading and Student Council.
Plans after graduation: Angelina plans to attend NC State for Engineering.
Lindsey Jaye Phipps
Parents: Carla and Michael Phipps
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching band, symphonic band, percussion ensemble, jazz band, HOSA, Beta Club and Tri-M.
Plans after graduation: Lindsey plans to attend ETSU and major in nursing while participating in music ensembles.
Macie Hayden Richardson
Parents: Michelle and Martin Richardson
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Percussion Ensemble, Tri-M, Creative Writing Club, GSA, Young Eisner Scholars (YES), YES National Newsletter and Mu Alpha Theta.
Plans after graduation: Macie plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in Creative Writing and Literature and go on to get her PhD in English to eventually become a university English professor.
Isaiah Daughton Ritchie
Parents: Barbara and Russell Ritchie
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Prostart 1 honors, marching band, gaming club and eagle scout.
Plans after graduation: Isaiah plans on going to Johnson and Wales university to get his associates in Baking and Pastry and after, he wants to open his own bakery.
Owen Lee Roark
Parents: Ronnie and April Roark
Plans after graduation: Owen plans on going into the workforce.
Joel Kenneth Robinson
Parents: Ken and Fleur Robinson
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Boone Gavel Club (junior division of Toastmasters International), College Board Award for Academic Excellence, Rural & Small Town Recognition Program, Ashe County High School Certificate of Outstanding Achievement in Honors Math III, ACHS Student Council member, ACHS Cross County Team, ACHS Tennis team, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Senior Leadership Team for Campus Crusade For Christ (CRU) (2021-2022), Member of the Ashe County Beekeepers Association and Goodnight Scholar at North Carolina State University (class of 2026).
Plans after graduation: Joel will be attending North Carolina State University to study civil engineering. He is attending on a full ride through the Goodnight Scholars program. His goal is to use engineering and the skills and gifts that God has given him to help others around the world.
Alexis Maxine Rowland
Parents: April Eicher
Plans after graduation: Alexis plans on going to Wilkes Community College to finish cosmetology and then go to Western Carolina University.
Kaley Renna Rupard
Parents: Dean and Judy Rupard
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Nursing Fundamentals.
Plans after graduation: Kaley plans to go to Wilkes Community College and become a Nurse/RN.
Charles Howard Rutherford IV
Parents: Charles and Amanda Rutherford
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Automotive.
Plans after graduation: Charles plans to enter the workforce.
Remington Wade Saunders
Parents: Gary Saunders
Plans after graduation: Remington plans to enter the workforce.
Isabella Ann-Estelle Schiavone
Parents: Stephanie and Jeff Moretz
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching Band, BETA Club and Tri-M.
Plans after graduation. Isabella plans to receive degrees in Environmental Studies and Business.
Wesley James Seymore
Parents: Randy and Doris Seymore
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.
Plans after graduation: Wesley plans to work at Lowes Hardware.
Abigayle Nicole Sheets
Parents: Susan and Kenneth Sheets
Clubs, sports, honors: Upward Bound and Beta Club.
Plans after graduation: Abigayle plans to attend ETSU to major in Elementary Education and minor in Spanish and Special Education.
Chloe Sophia Smith-Shepherd
Parents: Heather Smith and James Shepherd
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: GSA, Tri-M and Hosa.
Plans after graduation: Chloe plans to attend ETSU and get a nursing degree.
Talarah Lynn Smith-Shepherd
Parents: Heather Smith and James Shepherd
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Drill team.
Plans after graduation: Talarah plans to attend Wilkes Community College for two years and then transfer, major in psychology and juggling minoring in photography, criminal justice and veterinary sciences.
Haley Marie Testerman
Parents: Shana and Michael Dillard and Joe and Rebecca Testerman.
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: HOSA, NSHSS, CREW and Soccer.
Plans after graduation: Haley plans on going to Wilkes Community College for three years and then do one year online through Appalachian State to earn her bachelors in nursing.
Jonathon Christopher Tomko
Parents: John and Allison Tomko
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, most improved in baseball, coaches award in basketball and CTE student of the month.
Plans after graduation: Jonathon plans on going to Wilkes Community College to study building construction technology.
Angel Dawn Treadway
Parents: Malcom and Jennifer Treadway
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC
Plans after graduation: Angel plans to attend Wilkes Community College to get her transfer license in childhood education then transfer to a college to get a teaching degree.
Gracye Paige Trivette
Parents: James and Heidi Peterson
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Varsity Cheer.
Plans after graduation: Gracye plans to attend Wilkes Community College for dental assisting.
Trent Nathaniel Trivette
Parents: Randall Trivette and Amber Neaves
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football 3 time conference champions, Wrestling 2 time conference champions, Track 2 time conference champions, indoor track, baseball, homecoming king and Mr. ACHS.
Plans after graduation: Trent plans to attend trade school in the future.
Hailey Anne Vandergraff
Parents: Steve and Samara Ashley and Brian and Jennifer Vandergraff
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Junior Marshall, WCC President’s list, WCC graduate — AA, in running for valedictorian and women’s golf.
Plans after graduation: Hailey has been accepted to NC State University College of Engineering. She plans to focus on Mechanical Engineering.
Ainslee Paige Wallace
Parents: Kathi Canter and Jeff Wallace
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: FFA.
Plans after graduation: Ainslee plans on attending Wilkes Community College for radiology.
Connor Rylan Waterman
Parents: Angelia Burkett and Ryan Waterman
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Excellence in engineering and low brass captain in marching and symphonic band.
Plans after graduation: Connor plans to attend Vanderbilt University for mechanical engineering.
Joshua Nathaniel Weaver
Parents: Allison and Rick Weaver
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: ACHS varsity soccer, tennis, HOSA club and BETA Club.
Plans after graduation: Joshua plans To attend NC State and continue his studies in the exploratory studies program.
Jesse James Wehunt
Parents: Christina and Robert Elliott
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC.
Plans after graduation: Jesse plans on going into the United States Marine Corps.
Micheal K Wehunt
Parents: Christina and Robert Elliott
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC and FFA.
Plans after graduation: Micheal plans to be a CDL driver.
Gwyneth Faith Wood
Parents: Monica Wood
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta, softball and basketball.
Plans after graduation: Gwyneth plans to further her education at Salem College.
Katie Marie Woods
Parents: Richard and Gina Woods
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: ACHS Student Council, ACHS Beta Club, Ashe Lady Husky Varsity Basketball and Ashe Lady Husky Varsity Soccer.
Plans after graduation: Katie plans to attend Wilkes Community College to become a cosmetologist.
Andrew C. Worley
Parents: Tracy and Shannon Worley
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.
Plans after graduation: Andrew plans to attend Wilkes Community College then transfer to App State.
Ashe Early College Graduates
Thomas Clark Ballard
Parents: Scott Ballard
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Business Administration Certificate, WCC Honors Graduate, Summa Cum Laude and Beta Club.
Plans after graduation: Thomas plans to attend UNCW in the Spring.
Emery Hayden Brinegar
Parents: Anthony Brinegar and Pachia Wayt
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.
Plans after graduation: Emery plans to work in construction and farming.
Haley Jordan Bundy
Parents: Joseph and Amanda Bundy
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, WCC Presidents list, graduating from Ashe County Early College and Wilkes Community College, receiving an associates in arts from WCC, Social Club and Recycling Club.
Plans after graduation: Haley will be attending Appalachian State University to study elementary education.
Wyatt Mason Cox
Parents: Kevin and Eisa Cox
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Phi Theta Kappa College Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, National Beta Club, selected to attend North Carolina Governor’s School 2021 to study mathematics and philosophy, North Carolina Youth Ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), will graduate with an associate degree of science and an associate degree in art from Wilkes Community College and earned a certificate in digital media technology from Mitchell Community College.
Plans after graduation: Wyatt will attend the Honors College at East Carolina University as a Chancellor’s Fellow to study biochemistry. His goal is to attend medical school to become an endocrinologist.
Mason Scout Dixon
Parents: Jenifer Hall and Brian Hall
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Social Club and all honors classes.
Plans after graduation: Mason plans on staying for the super senior year and then transferring to a four year university to major in elementary education.
Noah Michael Fields
Parents: Nathan and Ashley Fields
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associates Degree in Science and Beta Club.
Plans after graduation: Noah plans to work in the design department at Harmony Timberworks.
Autumn Skye Flanagan
Parents: Stacy and Vickie Flanagan
Plans after graduation: Autumn plans to work and save money to go to college.
Abigail Garcia-de Leon
Parents: Flor de Leon
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Business Administration Certificate.
Plans after graduation: Abigail plans to attend AEC for a 5th year to complete Associate in Arts and then attend ETSU and major in elementary education.
Ethan Andrew Goodman
Parents: Andy and Natasha Goodman
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Golf and President of Stud Muffin Club.
Plans after graduation: Ethan plans to enter the workforce.
Zoe Savannah Greene
Parents: Amanda Ann Greene
Plans after graduation: Zoe plans to take a few classes and then apply to the nursing program for year 2023.
Savannah Noel Greer
Parents: Josh and Stacy Greer
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheer.
Plans after graduation: Savannah plans to become a dental hygienist.
Sarah Leanne Grogan
Parents: Rebecca Grogan
Plans after graduation: Sarah plans to attend ETSU.
Jared Anthony Hohman
Parents: Michael and Misty Hohman.
Plans after graduation: Jared plans to enter the workforce.
Kennedy Elizabeth Houck
Parents: Steven and Tobi Houck
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: NC Academic Scholar, graduating Summa Cum Laude and WCC honors grad.
Plans after graduation: Kennedy plans on attending App State to major in elementary education.
Jasmine Skye Johnson
Parents: Angel Greer and Adam Johnson
Plans after graduation: Jasmine plans to attend App State to be a high school history teacher.
Sophia Louise Kiser
Parents: Starr Kiser
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Starting Goalkeeper — 3 Years of Varsity Soccer, 2021 Defensive player of the year and All Conference, 2 Years of JV Basketball, Graduated Early with high school diploma, AA degree and business certificate, Student Council Vice President, Team Captain for Soccer and Basketball, Junior Marshall, Scholar Athlete, Desire to Lead Athlete, Lead Delegate Model UN Clubs, Student Council, Beta Club, Model UN Internships at Ashe Food Pantry and Jefferson United Methodist and Part Time Jobs at Jefferson Landing and The Tavern.
Plans after graduation: Sophia plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to study Business Administration.
Benjamin Charles Knotts
Parents: Amy and Ross Knotts
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Debate Club.
Plans after graduation: Benjamin will go on to attend Erskine College to pursue a masters in divinity and study theology. His interests include divine determinism and Christian Dyothelitism.
Hannah Grace Krider
Parents: Jeff Krider and Holly Lyons
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheer.
Plans after graduation: Hannah will be attending North Carolina Wesleyan College to major in secondary education.
Olivia Elizabeth Lewis
Parents: Michelle Poe and James Lewis
Plans after graduation: Olivia plans to enter the workforce.
Elizabeth Marlette Martinez-Francisco
Parents: Lorena Francisco
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Phlebotomy Certificate, Golden Leaf Scholarship, 2022 R. Flake Shaw Scholar, Beta Club and receiving honor chords for the Red Cross Blood Drive and 4-H.
Plans after graduation: Elizabeth will be attending NC State to pursue Animal Science-Veterinarian.
Grayson L. Miller
Parents: Martha Lauderdale, Terry Miller and Steve Miller.
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Nominee for The Governor’s School of North Carolina (by ACEC & Ashe County Schools), President’s List at WCC, Junior Marshall, QuestBridge College Prep Scholar, Nominee for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, Finalist for The Goodnight Scholars Program (at NCSU), Former Student Council Class Representative, Former Senior Editor of Yearbook Club, Former Member of Environmental Club, The National Beta Club, The Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter of The International Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) (WCC Chapter, The National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) (WCC Chapter), Student Volunteer at Ashe County Early Learning Center, Student Volunteer at Mountain View Elementary, Student Volunteer for Keep Ashe Beautiful, Student Volunteer for Ashe Outreach, Student Volunteer for Ashe Memorial Hospital and Intern for Ashe Food Pantry.
Plans after graduation: Grayson will attend Johns Hopkins University on the pre-med track, majoring in Medicine, Science and the Humanities.
Lorena Mercedes Parra
Parents: J Para Vargas and Dee Hayworth
Plans after graduation: Lorena will be attending AEC for a5th year to complete her Associates in Arts.
Hannah Rae Parsons
Parents: Jenny and Walt Parsons
Plans after graduation: Hannah will be going to App State to study Environmental Sciences.
Jacob Lee Pennington
Parents: Earl and Christina Pennington
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, National Technical Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, WCC Dean’s List, WCC President’s List, Governor’s School Nominee, football and wrestling.
Plans after graduation: Jacob will attend Western Carolina University in the fall to pursue a career in secondary history education.
Luke Wade Poe
Parents: Tina Poe
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Business Administration Certificate and Cum Laude.
Plans after graduation: Luke will be attending NC State.
Ava Kaycelin Rector
Parents: Tim and Melody Rector
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Business Administration Certificate, Presidential Scholarship to Mars Hill and Beta Club.
Plans after graduation: Ava will be attending Mars Hill University.
Daniel Castillo Rodriguez
Parents: Religious Robles and Elida Ibarra
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Band.
Plans after graduation: Daniel plans to attend a 5th year to complete his AA from WCC.
Andrew Fred Rowland
Parents: Jamie Livingston and Scott Rowland
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Wrestler, football player, chess club and beta club.
Plans after graduation: Andrew will be attending Western Carolina for a business degree.
Emerson Ann Rumfelt
Parents: Kera and Matt Rumfelt
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, Ashe County High School Women’s Golf Team, Ashe County Early College Junior Marshals, Ashe Early College Music and Arts Club, Wilkes Community College President’s Excellence Award and Ashe County High School Women’s Golf Coach’s award.
Plans after graduation: Emerson plans to to East Tennessee State University, where she will earn a bachelor’s degree in Radiography.
Dyanna Leigh Shatley
Parents: Michelle Rash and Joey Shatley
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Business Administration Certificate, WCC Honors Graduate, NC State Honors & Scholars Program, Summa Cum Laude and Beta Club.
Plans after graduation: Dyanna will be attending NC State to pursue a BA in Marketing.
William Martin Spencer
Parents: Michael and Isabel Spencer
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Power-lifting.
Plans after graduation: William’s plans are to be determined.
Dixie Faye Taylor
Parents: Crystal Miller
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Basketball and Football cheer.
Plans after graduation: Dixie plans to attend App State.
Katelynn Brooke Vannoy
Parents: Ashton Vannoy and Stephanie Shipley
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club.
Plans after graduation: Brooke plans to attend the University of Boulder Colorado to major in speech, language and hearing sciences.
Skyler Braid Vannoy
Parents: Brandon and Tracy Vannoy
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: President of Beta Club, Vice President of Beta Club, Secretary of Beta Club, Lady Huskies Basketball Varsity and JV, Women’s Softball Varsity, Women’s Swimming Team Varsity, Certified Deans List at Wilkes Community College, AB Honor Roll, Over 200 hours of Community Service around Ashe County and NC. Volunteer Position at United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Ashe County Sharing Center.
Plans after graduation: Skyler plans to attend Appalachian State University to Major in Biology.
Logan James Williams
Parents: Joey and Jackie Williams
Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts and GTCC Ford ASSET Program Scholarship recipient.
Plans after graduation: Logan plans to attend Guilford and complete the Ford ASSET Program.
