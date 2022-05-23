Ashe County High School Graduates

Opal Soundra Accetta

Parents: Jenny Hester

Plans after graduation: Opal will be going to Asheville to work on a Masters in Library Science.

Megan Nichole Adams

Parents: Steve Adams and Maranda Hartsoe

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Megan worked part-time while in school.

Plans after graduation: Megan will be attending Sweet Briar Collage to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

Tristan Dwight Adams

Parents: Jennifer Adams

Plans after graduation: Tristan plans to enter the workforce.

Lacie Joy Allen

Parents: Steve and Monica Allen

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Student Council, BETA, Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, HOSA, Campus Crusade For Christ, National Society of High School Scholars, Desire to Lead Athletic Leadership Program, National Art Honor Society, Cross Country, Swimming, Track and Field, Soccer, Most improved in Cross Country, 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 Most improved in Swimming, 2020-2021, Coach’s Award for Swimming 2021-2022 Tri-athlete (played three or more sports during the school year) and 2018-2022 Scholar-Athlete individually and with the team.

Plans after graduation: Lacie plans to attend East Carolina University as a part of their Honors College and will be majoring in Communication Sciences Disorders. She also has a guaranteed spot in their Early Assurance Program for the Doctorate of Audiology.

James Richard Armstrong III

Parents: James and Dana Armstrong

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Yearbook, FFA and Gear Up.

Plans after graduation: James plans to attend college.

Chloe Madeline Ashley

Parents: Kelly and Brian Ashley

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Student Council, HOSA, Cheerleading, Senior Class President, JROTC and BETA.

Plans after graduation: Chloe plans to attend Wilkes Community College for a degree in Respiratory Therapy.

Laney Faith Badger

Parents: Stacy Ham and Roy Badger

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Ashe Lady Huskies Basketball, Ashe Softball, HOSA and Rho Kappah.

Plans after graduation: Laney plans on attending Wilkes Community College for two years then transferring to App State to get a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Cora Rosalee Billings

Parents: Cassie Mahala

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Volunteer firefighter.

Plans after graduation: Cora plans to attend Wilkes Community College to become an EMT.

Dalton James Black

Parents: Amanda and Jimmy Black

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Basketball and football.

Plans after graduation: Dalton plans to start working while attending Wilkes Community College.

Ana Marie Blevins

Parents: Greg and Jeanette Blevins

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching band woodwind captain, Tri-M, and Junior Marshal.

Plans after graduation: Ana plans on attending Liberty University to get a bachelors degree in nursing (BSN).

Cade Miller Blevins

Parents: Amy and John Blevins

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Tri-M, AP Literature and AP U.S. History.

Plans after graduation: Cade plans attend Appalachian State University in the Fall.

Nathaniel Jason Brown

Parents: Jason Brown and Amari Earley

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Wrestling.

Plans after graduation: Nathaniel wants to open his own business.

Kaden Joseph Burgess

Parents: Joey and Heather Burgess

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JV Football, Basketball, Varsity Football, Varsity Baseball, JROTC, JROTC Raider Competition Team, Raider Team Captain, JROTC Command Seargant Major, A-B Honor Roll and Member of Appalachian Church.

Plans after graduation: Kaden plans to attend the Kentucky Welding Institute.

Rodrick Boyd Burkhart

Parents: Annette Burkhart

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marksman.

Plans after graduation: Rodrick plans to attend Wilkes Community College and then become a bartender.

Cabot Lucas Calhoun

Parents: Tina Denny

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Wrestling and CTE Student of the Month.

Plans after graduation: Cabot plans to become a licensed electrician.

Abigail Grace Carpenter

Parents: Heather and Jami Carpenter

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Color Guard, Head Captain, Beta Club President, NCSSM online ambassador, Young Eisner Scholar, QuestBridge, College-Prep Scholar, Yale Young Global Scholar, AP Scholar, Tri-M music honors society Secretary, GSA Vice President, Rho Kappa member, Yoga Club member, Student council 2021 member, Notre Dame Summer Scholar and a total of 250 hours of community service.

Plans after graduation: Abigail plans on attending Yale University for Political Science and Spanish.

Mason Dale Carpenter

Parents: Michelle Wyatt

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football, Wrestling, Cross Country, Indoor Track, Track and Field, Science Olympiad and Battalion Commander in JROTC.

Plans after graduation: Mason has enlisted in Navy, leaving July 31 for North Chicago Great Lakes after basic, continuing with Gunner’s Mate School.

Colin Jacob Carter

Parents: Michael and Stacey Carter

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Commander for JROTC Drill Team and Battalion Security and Intelligence Officer.

Plans after graduation: Colin is undecided on his plans.

Benjamin Joseph Cary

Parents: Jennifer and Justin Despain.

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cross Country team, indoor track team and outdoor track team.

Plans after graduation: Benjamin plans on getting his associates degree at Wilkes Community College.

Chaley Rain Church

Parents: Andrea and Chad Church

Plans after graduation: Chaley plans on attending Wilkes Community College.

Jordan Caleb Craft

Parents: Angela and Monte Ballou, Jr.

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Basketball freshman, sophomore senior year.

Plans after graduation: Jordan plans on living life to the fullest with every opportunity God blesses him with.

Braxton David Culver

Parents: Elesha and Ken Pittman

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC.

Plans after graduation: Braxton plans on getting a degree in Business Administration or Computer Science Wilkes Community College.

Brandon Grant Davis

Parents: Corey Davis and Jiniffer Medley

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: FFA.

Plans after graduation: Brandon plans on entering the workforce.

Braxten Kennith Downs

Parents: Margaret Downs

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC Drill and Raider team.

Plans after graduation: Braxten plans to stay in the culinary field, eventually go to college to study business and culinary and then hopefully start his own restaurant.

Karey Elizabeth Duvall

Parents: Lyndell and Michaela Duvall

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: President of Mu Alpha Theta, reporter of HOSA, member of Beta Club and member of Student Council.

Plans after graduation: Karey plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to receive a degree in Biology.

Audrey Elizabeth Eller

Parents: Jason Eller and Brandy Olive

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: ACHS Beta Club, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honors Society, Interact Club, Next Step Club and Upward Bound.

Pans after graduation: Audrey plans on attending East Tennessee State University to obtain a degree in dental hygiene.

Kylie Briana Eller

Parents: Joe Eller and Jamie Church

Plans after graduation: Kylie plans to go to Wilkes Community college and get her general education done and transfer for Dental Hygiene.

Madison C. Eller

Parents: Rick and Jerri Eller

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta club, interact club and cheer.

Plans after graduation: Madison plans to attend Wilkes Community College for radiography.

Aaliyah J. Elliott

Parents: Anesa and Donnie Elliott

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Intership, 2 Honors and Color Guard.

Plans after graduation: Aaliyah plans on going to Wilkes Community College and majoring in business.

Athena SheaAnn Estes

Parents: Katirie Estes

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Treasurer of Hosa, Member of Beta and member of Mu Alpha Theta.

Plans after graduation: Athena plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to get a nursing degree.

Shyloh Evelyn Farmer

Parents: Abbie and Robert Farmer

Plans after graduation: Shyloh plans on pursuing cosmetology and becoming a mortician.

Gabriel Thomas Fogger

Parents: Thomas and Jennifer Fogger

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Band and Jazz Band.

Plans after graduation: Gabriel plans to pursue instrument repair through an apprenticeship.

Aaliyah Hope Greene

Parents: Savanna and Jeremy Wyatt

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Varsity Football Cheerleading, Ashe County Competitive Cheerleading and Women’s Varsity Soccer.

Plans after graduation: Aaliyah plans on going to East Tennessee State University and studying to become a high school english teacher.

Ashton Blake Hamm

Parents: Tisha and Troy Thomas

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Electrical 2 Honors.

Plans after graduation: Ashton plans on entering the workforce until he can obtain his CDL permit.

Nicolai James Herr

Parents: Shawn and William Herr

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Band.

Plans after graduation: Nicolai plans to become a video game developer/designer.

Makenna Catherine Holman

Parents: Cassandra and Austen Renton

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: BETA Club Secretary, Yearbook Editor, RHO Kappa, Yoga Club, High County Earth & Environmental Club and Student Council.

Plans after graduation: Makenna plans to attended UNC Asheville to double major in English and classics and hopefully obtain her teaching license for grades 9-12.

Conner Ray Howell

Parents: Kevin and Connie Howell

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, NCHSAA Scholar Athlete, Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track, Golf Team and member of the West Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Plans after graduation: Conner plans to attend Appalachian State University and major in Business with a concentration in marketing.

Edgar Jimenez Resendiz

Parents: Oliva Resendiz Arellano Jose Juan Jimenez

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Spanish.

Plans after graduation: Edgar plans on attending D&D School of Real Estate.

Fabricio Jimenez- Trujillo

Parents: Stefani and Julian Jiminez-Trujillo

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Soccer.

Plans after graduation: Fabricio plans on entering the workforce.

Emma Ruth Jones

Parents: Kasey and Mike Jones

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club and Track and Field.

Plans after graduation: Emma plans on attending NC State University to major in Horticulture Science Management.

Jayden Laura Jones

Parents: Leigh Bradley and Tom Jones

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Junior Marshall, Mu Alpha Theta, HOSA, BETA, soccer, basketball, track and cross country.

Plans after graduation: Jayden plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall and major in chemistry and then go into the medical field.

Jordan Elizabeth Jones

Parents: Leigh Bradley and Tom Jones

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Varsity Basketball (4 years), Varsity Soccer (4 years), Track, Cross Country, Mu Alpha Theta, HOSA, Beta, CRU, Junior Marshall and CCP student of the month (January 2021).

Plans after graduation: Jordan plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to study chemistry/pre-med.

Mylie Emmaline Jordan

Parents: Linda Dolinger

Plans after graduation: Mylie plans to attend UNC Pembroke to study Criminal Justice and she hopes to minor in Native American studies.

Rylan (Amber) Elizabeth Knight

Parents: David and Carrie Knight

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Art Club and JROTC.

Plans after graduation: Amber plans to attend Wilkes Community College and then transfer to a university.

Dylan Richard Koontz

Parents: Nicole and David Koontz

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Captain of swim team senior year and JROTC all four years.

Plans after graduation: Dylan plans on joining the National Guard and going to Appalachian State to study criminal justice.

Fabiola Ledezma Mencia

Parents: Berta Ledezma and Carlos Garcia

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club and Spanish Honors Society.

Plans after graduation: Fabiola plans on attending Appalachian State and getting her bachelors in Social Work.

Bruce Sampson Lewis

Parents: Sampson and Angie Lewis

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.

Plans after graduation: Bruce plans on attending trade school.

Olivia Taylor Little

Parents: Kevin and Robin Barr Little

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC.

Plans after graduation: Olivia’s plans are to be determined.

Zada London Little

Parents: Martin and Audrea Little

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Student council, HOSA, tennis, basketball cheer, High country environmental club, praise brigade and graduating Cum Laude.

Plans after graduation: Zada plans to attend NC State university beginning spring semester 2023.

Taylor Cheyenne Mahaffey

Parents: Junior and Wendy Mahaffey

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Lettered Women’s Varsity Soccer, JROTC Position held Colonel and Ashe Husky Choir.

Plans after graduation: Taylor plans to attend Wilkes Community College, Medical Assisting Program.

Jeremiah Cole Main

Parents: Tina and Marty Main

Plans after graduation: Jeremiah is either going to study coding or go into the workforce.

Brenna Faith Maloney

Parents: John and Kathy Maloney

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: A-Honor Roll, Honor Graduate-Summa Cum Laude, Junior Marshal, WCC Marshal, Morehead Cain School Nominee, Beta Club; Rho Kappa Honor Society, NC Academic Scholar, National Honor Society for Dance Arts, HOSA, Competition Dance Team and Homecoming Court.

Plans after graduation: Brenna plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue a degree in Neuroscience and to continue dancing as a member of the UNC Carolina Girls Dance Team.

Julio Cesar Martinez-Duron

Parents: Wendy Duron and Cesar Tavares

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Track, football and baseball.

Plans after graduation: Cesar plans to go to Wilkes Community College.

Chloe Anne Miller

Parents: Christina Shatley and Mark Miller

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cadet Major and Executive Officer of JROTC.

Plans after graduation: Chloe plans on attending the Veterinary Medical Technology program at Central Carolina and continuing working with animals.

Faith Nicole Miller

Parents: Gloria and Willis Miller

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheerleading and Beta Club.

Plans after graduation: Faith plans to attend UNCW and becoming a physician assistant.

Taeler Leigh Miller

Parents: Tony and Angela Miller

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Battle of the Books.

Plans after graduation: Taeler plans to work full-time.

Justin Shayne Nichols

Parents: Leanne Mahala and Tony Nichols

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Automotive 3 honors and Electrical 2 honors.

Plans after graduation: Justin plans on going into the workforce.

Ethan Christopher Norris

Parents: Stephen Norris and Nikki Marsh

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Trout fishing, turkey and deer hunting and riding four wheelers.

Plans after graduation: Ethan plans to become a paid firefighter.

Jonathan Sanchez Olvera

Parents: Enriquta Olvera

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Soccer.

Plans after graduation: Jonathan plans on entering the workforce.

Landon Tyler Osborne

Parents: Amy and Steven Osborne

Plans after graduation: Landon plans on entering the workforce.

Isabella Moon Parker

Parents: Jonathan and Pamela Parker

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC Drill Team.

Plans after graduation: Isabella plans on going to Johnson and Wales and getting her culinary degree.

Maeleigh Jeanne Parker

Parents: Jonathan Parker and Tiffany Gruber.

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Servsafe certified.

Plans after graduation: Maeleigh plans on Attending East Carolina University in the Fall.

Damion Evan Pennington

Parents: Colby and Heather Miller

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.

Plans after graduation: Damion plans on attending community college.

Andrew Peterson

Parents: James and Heidi Peterson

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football, Wrestling and Track.

Plans after graduation: Andrew plans on going to work for JH Utilities.

Angelina Grace Phillips

Parents: John and Heather Phillips

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheerleading and Student Council.

Plans after graduation: Angelina plans to attend NC State for Engineering.

Lindsey Jaye Phipps

Parents: Carla and Michael Phipps

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching band, symphonic band, percussion ensemble, jazz band, HOSA, Beta Club and Tri-M.

Plans after graduation: Lindsey plans to attend ETSU and major in nursing while participating in music ensembles.

Macie Hayden Richardson

Parents: Michelle and Martin Richardson

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Percussion Ensemble, Tri-M, Creative Writing Club, GSA, Young Eisner Scholars (YES), YES National Newsletter and Mu Alpha Theta.

Plans after graduation: Macie plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in Creative Writing and Literature and go on to get her PhD in English to eventually become a university English professor.

Isaiah Daughton Ritchie

Parents: Barbara and Russell Ritchie

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Prostart 1 honors, marching band, gaming club and eagle scout.

Plans after graduation: Isaiah plans on going to Johnson and Wales university to get his associates in Baking and Pastry and after, he wants to open his own bakery.

Owen Lee Roark

Parents: Ronnie and April Roark

Plans after graduation: Owen plans on going into the workforce.

Joel Kenneth Robinson

Parents: Ken and Fleur Robinson

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Boone Gavel Club (junior division of Toastmasters International), College Board Award for Academic Excellence, Rural & Small Town Recognition Program, Ashe County High School Certificate of Outstanding Achievement in Honors Math III, ACHS Student Council member, ACHS Cross County Team, ACHS Tennis team, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Senior Leadership Team for Campus Crusade For Christ (CRU) (2021-2022), Member of the Ashe County Beekeepers Association and Goodnight Scholar at North Carolina State University (class of 2026).

Plans after graduation: Joel will be attending North Carolina State University to study civil engineering. He is attending on a full ride through the Goodnight Scholars program. His goal is to use engineering and the skills and gifts that God has given him to help others around the world.

Alexis Maxine Rowland

Parents: April Eicher

Plans after graduation: Alexis plans on going to Wilkes Community College to finish cosmetology and then go to Western Carolina University.

Kaley Renna Rupard

Parents: Dean and Judy Rupard

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Nursing Fundamentals.

Plans after graduation: Kaley plans to go to Wilkes Community College and become a Nurse/RN.

Charles Howard Rutherford IV

Parents: Charles and Amanda Rutherford

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Automotive.

Plans after graduation: Charles plans to enter the workforce.

Remington Wade Saunders

Parents: Gary Saunders

Plans after graduation: Remington plans to enter the workforce.

Isabella Ann-Estelle Schiavone

Parents: Stephanie and Jeff Moretz

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Marching Band, BETA Club and Tri-M.

Plans after graduation. Isabella plans to receive degrees in Environmental Studies and Business.

Wesley James Seymore

Parents: Randy and Doris Seymore

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.

Plans after graduation: Wesley plans to work at Lowes Hardware.

Abigayle Nicole Sheets

Parents: Susan and Kenneth Sheets

Clubs, sports, honors: Upward Bound and Beta Club.

Plans after graduation: Abigayle plans to attend ETSU to major in Elementary Education and minor in Spanish and Special Education.

Chloe Sophia Smith-Shepherd

Parents: Heather Smith and James Shepherd

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: GSA, Tri-M and Hosa.

Plans after graduation: Chloe plans to attend ETSU and get a nursing degree.

Talarah Lynn Smith-Shepherd

Parents: Heather Smith and James Shepherd

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Drill team.

Plans after graduation: Talarah plans to attend Wilkes Community College for two years and then transfer, major in psychology and juggling minoring in photography, criminal justice and veterinary sciences.

Haley Marie Testerman

Parents: Shana and Michael Dillard and Joe and Rebecca Testerman.

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: HOSA, NSHSS, CREW and Soccer.

Plans after graduation: Haley plans on going to Wilkes Community College for three years and then do one year online through Appalachian State to earn her bachelors in nursing.

Jonathon Christopher Tomko

Parents: John and Allison Tomko

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, most improved in baseball, coaches award in basketball and CTE student of the month.

Plans after graduation: Jonathon plans on going to Wilkes Community College to study building construction technology.

Angel Dawn Treadway

Parents: Malcom and Jennifer Treadway

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC

Plans after graduation: Angel plans to attend Wilkes Community College to get her transfer license in childhood education then transfer to a college to get a teaching degree.

Gracye Paige Trivette

Parents: James and Heidi Peterson

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Varsity Cheer.

Plans after graduation: Gracye plans to attend Wilkes Community College for dental assisting.

Trent Nathaniel Trivette

Parents: Randall Trivette and Amber Neaves

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football 3 time conference champions, Wrestling 2 time conference champions, Track 2 time conference champions, indoor track, baseball, homecoming king and Mr. ACHS.

Plans after graduation: Trent plans to attend trade school in the future.

Hailey Anne Vandergraff

Parents: Steve and Samara Ashley and Brian and Jennifer Vandergraff

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Junior Marshall, WCC President’s list, WCC graduate — AA, in running for valedictorian and women’s golf.

Plans after graduation: Hailey has been accepted to NC State University College of Engineering. She plans to focus on Mechanical Engineering.

Ainslee Paige Wallace

Parents: Kathi Canter and Jeff Wallace

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: FFA.

Plans after graduation: Ainslee plans on attending Wilkes Community College for radiology.

Connor Rylan Waterman

Parents: Angelia Burkett and Ryan Waterman

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Excellence in engineering and low brass captain in marching and symphonic band.

Plans after graduation: Connor plans to attend Vanderbilt University for mechanical engineering.

Joshua Nathaniel Weaver

Parents: Allison and Rick Weaver

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: ACHS varsity soccer, tennis, HOSA club and BETA Club.

Plans after graduation: Joshua plans To attend NC State and continue his studies in the exploratory studies program.

Jesse James Wehunt

Parents: Christina and Robert Elliott

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC.

Plans after graduation: Jesse plans on going into the United States Marine Corps.

Micheal K Wehunt

Parents: Christina and Robert Elliott

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: JROTC and FFA.

Plans after graduation: Micheal plans to be a CDL driver.

Gwyneth Faith Wood

Parents: Monica Wood

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta, softball and basketball.

Plans after graduation: Gwyneth plans to further her education at Salem College.

Katie Marie Woods

Parents: Richard and Gina Woods

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: ACHS Student Council, ACHS Beta Club, Ashe Lady Husky Varsity Basketball and Ashe Lady Husky Varsity Soccer.

Plans after graduation: Katie plans to attend Wilkes Community College to become a cosmetologist.

Andrew C. Worley

Parents: Tracy and Shannon Worley

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

Plans after graduation: Andrew plans to attend Wilkes Community College then transfer to App State.

Ashe Early College Graduates

Thomas Clark Ballard

Parents: Scott Ballard

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Business Administration Certificate, WCC Honors Graduate, Summa Cum Laude and Beta Club.

Plans after graduation: Thomas plans to attend UNCW in the Spring.

Emery Hayden Brinegar

Parents: Anthony Brinegar and Pachia Wayt

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Football.

Plans after graduation: Emery plans to work in construction and farming.

Haley Jordan Bundy

Parents: Joseph and Amanda Bundy

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, WCC Presidents list, graduating from Ashe County Early College and Wilkes Community College, receiving an associates in arts from WCC, Social Club and Recycling Club.

Plans after graduation: Haley will be attending Appalachian State University to study elementary education.

Wyatt Mason Cox

Parents: Kevin and Eisa Cox

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Phi Theta Kappa College Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, National Beta Club, selected to attend North Carolina Governor’s School 2021 to study mathematics and philosophy, North Carolina Youth Ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), will graduate with an associate degree of science and an associate degree in art from Wilkes Community College and earned a certificate in digital media technology from Mitchell Community College.

Plans after graduation: Wyatt will attend the Honors College at East Carolina University as a Chancellor’s Fellow to study biochemistry. His goal is to attend medical school to become an endocrinologist.

Mason Scout Dixon

Parents: Jenifer Hall and Brian Hall

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Social Club and all honors classes.

Plans after graduation: Mason plans on staying for the super senior year and then transferring to a four year university to major in elementary education.

Noah Michael Fields

Parents: Nathan and Ashley Fields

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associates Degree in Science and Beta Club.

Plans after graduation: Noah plans to work in the design department at Harmony Timberworks.

Autumn Skye Flanagan

Parents: Stacy and Vickie Flanagan

Plans after graduation: Autumn plans to work and save money to go to college.

Abigail Garcia-de Leon

Parents: Flor de Leon

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Business Administration Certificate.

Plans after graduation: Abigail plans to attend AEC for a 5th year to complete Associate in Arts and then attend ETSU and major in elementary education.

Ethan Andrew Goodman

Parents: Andy and Natasha Goodman

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Golf and President of Stud Muffin Club.

Plans after graduation: Ethan plans to enter the workforce.

Zoe Savannah Greene

Parents: Amanda Ann Greene

Plans after graduation: Zoe plans to take a few classes and then apply to the nursing program for year 2023.

Savannah Noel Greer

Parents: Josh and Stacy Greer

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheer.

Plans after graduation: Savannah plans to become a dental hygienist.

Sarah Leanne Grogan

Parents: Rebecca Grogan

Plans after graduation: Sarah plans to attend ETSU.

Jared Anthony Hohman

Parents: Michael and Misty Hohman.

Plans after graduation: Jared plans to enter the workforce.

Kennedy Elizabeth Houck

Parents: Steven and Tobi Houck

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: NC Academic Scholar, graduating Summa Cum Laude and WCC honors grad.

Plans after graduation: Kennedy plans on attending App State to major in elementary education.

Jasmine Skye Johnson

Parents: Angel Greer and Adam Johnson

Plans after graduation: Jasmine plans to attend App State to be a high school history teacher.

Sophia Louise Kiser

Parents: Starr Kiser

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Starting Goalkeeper — 3 Years of Varsity Soccer, 2021 Defensive player of the year and All Conference, 2 Years of JV Basketball, Graduated Early with high school diploma, AA degree and business certificate, Student Council Vice President, Team Captain for Soccer and Basketball, Junior Marshall, Scholar Athlete, Desire to Lead Athlete, Lead Delegate Model UN Clubs, Student Council, Beta Club, Model UN Internships at Ashe Food Pantry and Jefferson United Methodist and Part Time Jobs at Jefferson Landing and The Tavern.

Plans after graduation: Sophia plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to study Business Administration.

Benjamin Charles Knotts

Parents: Amy and Ross Knotts

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Debate Club.

Plans after graduation: Benjamin will go on to attend Erskine College to pursue a masters in divinity and study theology. His interests include divine determinism and Christian Dyothelitism.

Hannah Grace Krider

Parents: Jeff Krider and Holly Lyons

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Cheer.

Plans after graduation: Hannah will be attending North Carolina Wesleyan College to major in secondary education.

Olivia Elizabeth Lewis

Parents: Michelle Poe and James Lewis

Plans after graduation: Olivia plans to enter the workforce.

Elizabeth Marlette Martinez-Francisco

Parents: Lorena Francisco

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Phlebotomy Certificate, Golden Leaf Scholarship, 2022 R. Flake Shaw Scholar, Beta Club and receiving honor chords for the Red Cross Blood Drive and 4-H.

Plans after graduation: Elizabeth will be attending NC State to pursue Animal Science-Veterinarian.

Grayson L. Miller

Parents: Martha Lauderdale, Terry Miller and Steve Miller.

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Nominee for The Governor’s School of North Carolina (by ACEC & Ashe County Schools), President’s List at WCC, Junior Marshall, QuestBridge College Prep Scholar, Nominee for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, Finalist for The Goodnight Scholars Program (at NCSU), Former Student Council Class Representative, Former Senior Editor of Yearbook Club, Former Member of Environmental Club, The National Beta Club, The Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter of The International Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) (WCC Chapter, The National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) (WCC Chapter), Student Volunteer at Ashe County Early Learning Center, Student Volunteer at Mountain View Elementary, Student Volunteer for Keep Ashe Beautiful, Student Volunteer for Ashe Outreach, Student Volunteer for Ashe Memorial Hospital and Intern for Ashe Food Pantry.

Plans after graduation: Grayson will attend Johns Hopkins University on the pre-med track, majoring in Medicine, Science and the Humanities.

Lorena Mercedes Parra

Parents: J Para Vargas and Dee Hayworth

Plans after graduation: Lorena will be attending AEC for a5th year to complete her Associates in Arts.

Hannah Rae Parsons

Parents: Jenny and Walt Parsons

Plans after graduation: Hannah will be going to App State to study Environmental Sciences.

Jacob Lee Pennington

Parents: Earl and Christina Pennington

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, National Technical Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, WCC Dean’s List, WCC President’s List, Governor’s School Nominee, football and wrestling.

Plans after graduation: Jacob will attend Western Carolina University in the fall to pursue a career in secondary history education.

Luke Wade Poe

Parents: Tina Poe

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Business Administration Certificate and Cum Laude.

Plans after graduation: Luke will be attending NC State.

Ava Kaycelin Rector

Parents: Tim and Melody Rector

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Business Administration Certificate, Presidential Scholarship to Mars Hill and Beta Club.

Plans after graduation: Ava will be attending Mars Hill University.

Daniel Castillo Rodriguez

Parents: Religious Robles and Elida Ibarra

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Band.

Plans after graduation: Daniel plans to attend a 5th year to complete his AA from WCC.

Andrew Fred Rowland

Parents: Jamie Livingston and Scott Rowland

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Wrestler, football player, chess club and beta club.

Plans after graduation: Andrew will be attending Western Carolina for a business degree.

Emerson Ann Rumfelt

Parents: Kera and Matt Rumfelt

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club, Ashe County High School Women’s Golf Team, Ashe County Early College Junior Marshals, Ashe Early College Music and Arts Club, Wilkes Community College President’s Excellence Award and Ashe County High School Women’s Golf Coach’s award.

Plans after graduation: Emerson plans to to East Tennessee State University, where she will earn a bachelor’s degree in Radiography.

Dyanna Leigh Shatley

Parents: Michelle Rash and Joey Shatley

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts, Business Administration Certificate, WCC Honors Graduate, NC State Honors & Scholars Program, Summa Cum Laude and Beta Club.

Plans after graduation: Dyanna will be attending NC State to pursue a BA in Marketing.

William Martin Spencer

Parents: Michael and Isabel Spencer

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Power-lifting.

Plans after graduation: William’s plans are to be determined.

Dixie Faye Taylor

Parents: Crystal Miller

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Basketball and Football cheer.

Plans after graduation: Dixie plans to attend App State.

Katelynn Brooke Vannoy

Parents: Ashton Vannoy and Stephanie Shipley

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Beta Club.

Plans after graduation: Brooke plans to attend the University of Boulder Colorado to major in speech, language and hearing sciences.

Skyler Braid Vannoy

Parents: Brandon and Tracy Vannoy

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: President of Beta Club, Vice President of Beta Club, Secretary of Beta Club, Lady Huskies Basketball Varsity and JV, Women’s Softball Varsity, Women’s Swimming Team Varsity, Certified Deans List at Wilkes Community College, AB Honor Roll, Over 200 hours of Community Service around Ashe County and NC. Volunteer Position at United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Ashe County Sharing Center.

Plans after graduation: Skyler plans to attend Appalachian State University to Major in Biology.

Logan James Williams

Parents: Joey and Jackie Williams

Clubs, sports, honors, etc.: Associate in Arts and GTCC Ford ASSET Program Scholarship recipient.

Plans after graduation: Logan plans to attend Guilford and complete the Ford ASSET Program.

