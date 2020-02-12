WARRENSVILLE — Ashe County Middle School finished up its soup collection drive Feb. 7 and collected well over 500 cans of soup for the Ashe Sharing Center, a local nonprofit that serves Ashe County residents.
Students and staff made the soup drive a community service project for the entire school with a competition held between the seventh and eighth grades. The seventh grade class and the eighth grade class that brought in the most cans of soup will be awarded a pizza party.
“I am so proud of our students and their willingness to help our community,” Principal Dustin Farmer said. “Our teachers and students work hard to make a difference here in in our school and this is just another example of their efforts of reaching out to help others in our county. They always work hard every year during the Souper Bowl Drive to bring in cans to help those in need. I am very proud of every student and staff member who made a donation.”
This year’s winning classes were Danny Eldreth’s seventh grade class and Travis Richardson’s eighth grade class.
The students from each team who brought in the most cans represented their team in the “Souper” Pie Challenge.
The overall top students bringing in the most cans of soup won the opportunity to throw a pie in the face of the teacher or principal of their choice. Our willing participants in the pie challenge included Principal Dustin Farmer, School Resource Officer Justin Manganelli, ISS Coordinator Jeff Wegman, seventh grade teacher Dalton Lewis, eighth grade teacher Travis Richardson and ASU Student Teacher Josh Everhart.
The Ashe County Sharing Center is supported by donations and grants from businesses and foundations, churches, schools and individuals. The Sharing Center counts on the public’s continued support in the forms of time, money, and food.
For more information, call (336) 846-7019.
Ashe County Middle School is located in Warrensville and provides education for over 500 students each week. It is one of few schools nationwide to be recognized as a National School to Watch numerous times and also has earned some of the highest test scores in the state. To find out more or ways to be involved at ACMS, call the school at (336) 384-3591 or email the Student Success Coordinator at fawn.roark@ashe.k12.nc.us.
