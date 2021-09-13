The following is a schedule of Ashe County High School's fall sports during the week of Sept. 13 - 17. All times are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 13:
The boys soccer team will travel to Mount Airy to play a non-conference game at 6 p.m.
Girls tennis will head to Freedom for a conference match at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14:
Soccer will play away against Surry Central, non-conference at 5:15 p.m.
Girls golf will go to Cedar Rock for a conference match at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
Cross Country will have a conference meet at Freedom, beginning at 4 p.m.
Tennis will head to South Caldwell for a conference match at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16:
Soccer will host Mount Airy beginning at 6 p.m.
Girls golf will travel to Mimosa Hills for a conference match at 3 p.m.
Girls tennis will play an away match at Alexander Central at 4 m.
JV Football will head to Watauga for a conference game at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17:
Varsity will host the first conference game against Watauga, kicking-off at 7:30 p.m.
