WEST JEFFERSON — As the summer season winds down and the nights get colder, the Ashe County High School football teams are just beginning to gear up for the 2021-22 fall athletic season.
Head coach Brian Hampton said he is highly looking forward to the upcoming season and is proud of the group of young men he has worked with over the summer.
"I am most looking forward to getting started and being around a great group of young men," said Coach Hampton. "We have had pretty good turnout this summer. This group is fun to be around and I look forward to working with them this season. We lost a lot of talent to graduation. It will be a challenge to replace those players. Right now we will see who develops into leaders and we will be working to get the right players in the right spots for the entire team to be successful."
In addition to new teammates, ACHS has recently been moved up to the Northwestern 3A/4A NCHSAA conference and will be going up against Freedom, Hibriten, Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga.
"I am excited about the opportunity to compete in our new conference," Hampton said. "As a person, we all need to continue to challenge ourselves and compete against the best competition possible. I think we have a challenging schedule and I look forward to that challenge."
With the COVID-19 pandemic rising up once again, Hampton said he is unsure how the season will turn out.
"Right now we are waiting on more guidance from the NCHSAA on how we will operate with COVID this season," Hampton said. "As of now we are going as close to normal as possible but still trying to take care of ourselves and teammates."
On Aug. 11, both JV and varsity will have a scrimmage against Surry Central at ACHS beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Aug. 13, both teams will also have a Jamboree Football scrimmage at Watauga High School starting at 6 p.m.
The current JV football schedule is as follows, but is subject to change:
Thursday, Aug. 19
Non-conference home game against Wilkes Central at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Non-conference away game at North Wilkes at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Non-conference away game at West Wilkes at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Non-conference home game against Mount Airy at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Conference away game at Watauga at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Conference home game against Alexander Central at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Conference away game at Hibriten at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Conference home game against Freedom at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Conference away game at South Caldwell at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Conference home game against Watauga at 6:30 p.m.
The current varsity schedule is as follows, but is subject to change:
Friday, Aug. 30
Non-conference away game at Wilkes Central at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Non-conference home game against North Wilkes at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Non-conference home game against West Wilkes at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Non-conference away game at Mount Airy at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Conference home game against Watauga at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Conference away game at Alexander Central at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Conference home game against Hibriten at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Conference away game at Freedom at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Conference home game against South Caldwell at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Conference away game at Watauga at 7:30 p.m.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update any changes to all athletic schedules.
