WEST JEFFERSON — On July 27, Ashe County High School held its 2020-21 Summer Graduation Ceremony. There was a great turnout as family members and friends, along with several ACHS faculty celebrated the young men as they received their high school diplomas.
The senior graduates in attendance were Keagan Drake Church, Ethan Andrew Davis, Jesus Junior Guzman and Eduardo Hernandez de la Puerta. Two other students also earned their diploma this summer, but were unable to attend. The other graduates are Elic Johnson and Emeney Johnson.
The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem by ACHS Athletic Director David Koontz. ACHS Assistant Principal Brian Hampton made the opening remarks, which were followed by an emotional charge to the senior class by ACHS Principal Amanda Hipp. Hipp also presented the seniors with their diplomas and proclaimed them graduates.
Also attending were Superintendent, Dr. Eisa M. Cox, School Board Chair, Josh Roten, and School Board Vice Chair, Dianne Eldreth.
Ms. Hipp shared, “we are all so very proud of the hard work and dedication of our summer graduates to achieve their high school diploma. Celebrating our young people with their families present was the highlight of my summer.”
The morning’s closing remarks were made by ACHS Assistant Principal Sarah Mossow before graduates and their families exited the auditorium to take photos and enjoy refreshments in the form of ceremonial cake and punch.
