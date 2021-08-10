JEFFERSON — On Thursday, July 29, the Ashe County Sheriff’s office received their long-awaited highly protective helmets and shields provided by Blueridge Armor.
Chief Deputy Danny Houck said they had been waiting for the helmets and shields for about a month and were more than happy when they arrived.
“These shields are the ones that the US Marshall Service went with,” said Houck. “The main reason we went with these is that most of the shields have a rectangle shape with an opening for the officers to have more ability to see through the shield. There are 38 patrol shields and two rifle raided shields. We also got 38 helmets. Dale Taylor, the manufacturer is going to send a team up and every deputy is going to have a two-day training.”
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell’s daughter, Norah, said she’s glad her father has the protection with the shields and helmets.
“I’m glad he’ll be more protected and safe,” said Norah. “It makes me feel good that he’s safe.”
Houck’s daughter, Jedi Ann, said, “It makes me happy they got them. It means they’ll be safe and live a longer life.”
Howell also said he’s ready for his team to be trained and hopes the shields and helmets will come in handy whenever they may use them.
The group of deputies all got together on the steps of ASCO to take a group picture as well as to have pastor Steve Ashley pray over them and give them strength when it is most needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.