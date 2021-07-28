WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party met in regular session on Tuesday, July 27 at the shelter in West Jefferson Park with special guest speaker Erica Smith who is currently running for U.S. Senate. They also discussed recent and upcoming events.
The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and the discussion of recent minutes and a Treasurer's report.
Steve Panella, treasurer for the party stated that the statement balance as of June was $1,864.12. The balance to date is $1,879.67. There were $1,203.36 of contributions and $1,187.81 in expense. Panella said he had a handful of money that he would be depositing after the meeting from the July 23 Franklin D. Roosevelt Dinner.
The FDR Dinner brought in $2,005, $1,211.13 went to dinner expenses and $793.87 was the total gain.
"To me, I don't really think of the FDR as a fundraiser, but I'm glad we got some income and got to celebrate FDR's life as well as presenting the new award to Delmus Parker," said Party Chair Ralph Sorrell.
The minutes from the June meeting and the treasurer's report were approved by the members.
No update on the party's food pantry cabinet has been given, but the members are hoping for a clear outcome in the near future. Kelly Breiding, first vice chair, currently has the cabinet ready for use and discussions on location for the pantry are in the works.
Sorrell then discussed their June 30 cash mob which took place at West Jefferson Specialty Foods and Home Slice. He hopes to do similar things in the future.
The FDR dinner was then spoken on and all of the members said they throughly enjoyed the food, speeches and award ceremony. Total attendance was around 71.
In new business, the party talked about holding a social during one of the backstreet park concerts later in August. Alderman John K. Reeves and Second Vice Chair Ben Massey said that the Farmer's Market could be a reasonable space to utilize for the event, which will most likely be an ice cream social.
The party is also planning on helping out with the Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep, set to take place this coming October. In order for the party to keep their signs up, NCDOT requires them to take part in four litter sweeps throughout the year. The party agreed to hold off on a litter sweep until they can attend the one with KAB.
Erica Smith, running for US Senate then joined the meeting and informed the party on her current goals and values in her campaign.
"I am running to represent North Carolinians and not corporations in the US Senate," said Smith. She is a former three term state senator and she represented district three. In her time, she fought to raise minimum wage, to expand Medicaid, to take on racial injustice and to end gerrymandering. Smith said she was able to hold her seat by building a strong coalition of black, white and brown.
In her words to the party, Smith said she believes working people are highly struggling and she wishes to use her experiences in careers to push forward with raising pay for those who deserve it.
"As I look at running for US Senate, I can see how government in action shows just how out of touch our government actually is," Smith said. "We can see, point blank, what happens when we don't nominate those who reflect the diversity of our state and our values. I want to be your voice in Washington D.C.
"We're so excited about the people we're meeting and the people we're registering. As I look for the opportunity to serve working families, these are the things I believe in. A government that can bail out Wall Street is a government that can bail out Main Street and invest in infrastructure and jobs. If you want a government that sees us again, that believes in us again, that invests in us again and that works for us again, then you can't spell America without Erica."
For more information on Erica Smith and her campaign, visit ericaforus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.