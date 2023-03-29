The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
March 30
Ashe County Republican Women Luncheon — The Ashe County Republican Women will hold its monthly Luncheon Meeting on Thursday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tavern Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson. The guest speaker will be Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Public Schools. Please join us for an informed discussion, delightful meal, and fellowship.
April 1
Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep — Volunteers can pick up supplies such as safety yellow t-shirts, trash pickers, gloves, first aid kit, trash bags and drive safely signs, on Thursday, March 30 at the Ashe Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. or contact KAB and they will get the supplies to you. To volunteer, go to the KAB website www.keepashebeautiful.org and click on the registration link or just send an email to keepashebeautiful@gmail.com.
Terry Wagoner is organizing a GOP group to participate in the Keep Ashe Beautiful event. Contact Terry at tdwtarheel@yahoo.com and (336) 977-3265 for meeting location and related details.
April 3
Peek Creek Ruritan Club meeting — The Peak Creek Ruritan Club invites everyone to its monthly meeting on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Highway 88 East, Laurel Springs. After the meal, prepared by club members, a special guest will present the program. Tracy Taylor, Director at the Upper Mountain Research Station, will discuss the station and its many activities. Ashe County is fortunate to have this outstanding facility. It is at a higher elevation than any other research station in the state and its research programs reflect the diversity of agriculture in the mountains of western NC. New programs that you will be interested in are the establishment of the new Christmas Tree Research Center and the new work on poplar trees. For more information, call (336) 982-3522.
April 6
Sheriff’s office blood drive — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is inviting everyone to take part in their biannual blood drive happening on Thursday, April 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The blood drive will be taking place at 140 Law Enforcement Drive in Jefferson. Anyone interested in registering can make an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and enter “Sheriff” as the sponsor code in the search bar. You can also call the sheriff’s office at 336-846-5959 and register by phone.
Lunch with the author at Generations Ashe — AARP is presenting a Lunch with the Author event, with Author Val Walker, on Building Community Through Volunteering. This will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 1-2:30 p.m. with lunch being at 12:30 p.m. Lunch is being provided by AARP and is free. Participants will get to hear from Val and then have an opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities throughout the county. Please call (336) 246-4347 for more information.
April 8
Easter Eggstravaganza — Glendale Springs Inn & Restaurant will be hosting the inaugural Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be vendors, food, live music and an Easter egg hunt. For more information, call (336) 977-6192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.