The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
March 23
Ashe County Republican Women quarterly meeting — The Ashe County Republican Women are establishing a quarterly evening meeting for women whose schedules and responsibilities prevent them from attending a midday meeting. Join them at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the new Republican Headquarters located at 607-B S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson for the initial meeting. If you are not able to arrange your own childcare, please contact the Ashe County Republican Women group to discuss at Info@acncrw.org.
The Schaefer Center Presents KODO — The internationally renowned taiko performing arts ensemble KODO will perform at 7 p.m. at The Schaefer Center, located at 733 Rivers Street in Boone.
March 24
Cornbread & Tortillas — The Cornbread & Tortillas artist collective visits Ashe Civic Center to present their signature show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Tickets are $18.50 for adults and $7.50 for students. The show is in English and Spanish devised from the stories of the artists, whose cultural heritages span from Appalachia to Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Greece, and Ecuador.
March 25
Paint Your Barn — Do you have a barn that you adore? Art to You with Laura will be at The Old Store at Grassy Creek on Saturday, March 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. for a Paint Your Barn workshop. Register online by visiting http://www.theoldstoregrassycreek.com or in person at the store. Then email a picture of the barn you want to paint to Laura at lauradunlevy@gmail.com (cropped how you would like it on the canvas) by Wednesday, March 22. Ticket price includes one 16x20 inch pre-stretched canvas. All paint materials provided. Acrylic Paint. Recommended ages 12-100. A lite snack will be provided. Come and make your masterpiece!
March 30
Ashe County Republican Women Luncheon — The Ashe County Republican Women will hold its monthly Luncheon Meeting on Thursday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tavern Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson. The guest speaker will be Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Public Schools. Please join us for an informed discussion, delightful meal, and fellowship.
April 1
Keep Ashe Beautiful Litter Sweep — Volunteers can pick up supplies such as safety yellow t-shirts, trash pickers, gloves, first aid kit, trash bags and drive safely signs, on Thursday, March 30 at the Ashe Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. or contact KAB and they will get the supplies to you. To volunteer, go to the KAB website www.keepashebeautiful.org and click on the registration link or just send an email to keepashebeautiful@gmail.com.
April 3
Peek Creek Ruritan Club meeting — The Peak Creek Ruritan Club invites everyone to its monthly meeting on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Highway 88 East, Laurel Springs. After the meal, prepared by club members, a special guest will present the program. Tracy Taylor, Director at the Upper Mountain Research Station, will discuss the station and its many activities. Ashe County is fortunate to have this outstanding facility. It is at a higher elevation than any other research station in the state and its research programs reflect the diversity of agriculture in the mountains of western NC. New programs that you will be interested in are the establishment of the new Christmas Tree Research Center and the new work on poplar trees. For more information, call (336) 982-3522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.