The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
April 20
Democratic Women of Ashe County meeting — The Democratic Women of Ashe County will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, April 20 at Plaza del Sol restaurant near Food Lion in Jefferson. Supper is at 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 6:30. At 7, guest speaker Polly Jones, Ashe County School Board member, will address the group.
April 22
Ashe County Farmers Market — The Ashe County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from now through the end of October. Market hours are 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on the Backstreet in West Jefferson.
Kool Nites and Hot Rods Cruise-In — Visit downtown West Jefferson for the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners first car cruise-in of 2023. Enjoy the downtown area and everything West Jefferson has to offer.
Benefit singing for Joe and Amy Francis — There will be a benefit singing for Joe and Amy Francis at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on April 22. Joe has been battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and has recently undergone a bone marrow transplant. Joe is a Lieutenant in the Ashe County Sheriff’s office and has served Ashe county for many years. Let’s come together now and help he and his family with the medical expenses and time away from work. Calvary’s young adult choir and the Calvary Reflections will be singing. It will be a time of worship and an opportunity to help a wonderful family. The church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Road, Jefferson NC, 28640 in the Glendale Springs Community. For questions, call (336) 982-4840. To mail donations, send to PO Box 34, Glendale Springs, NC 28629.
Ole Belle Reed Songwriters Concert — Tom Paxton, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, joins Grammy Award winners Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer and Bernard Ebb Songwriting Contest winner Crys Matthews in concert on Saturday, April 22 at the Ashe Civic Center at 7:30pm.
April 27
Ashe County Republican Women meeting — The Ashe County Republican Women will hold their monthly luncheon meeting on Thursday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting takes place the fourth Thursday of each month at The Tavern Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson. Join in and make your voice heard for the progress of Ashe County.
April 27-30
MerleFest — MerleFest kicks off on Thursday, April 17. The full lineup of performers can be found online at https://merlefest.org/.
April 29
Wordkeepers meeting — Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country, will meet at the Ashe County Arts Center, located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson, on Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience awaits your own original works.
May 6
The Coolest Corner Ashe Bash — The Coolest Corner Ashe Bash 2023 features The Steel Wheels and Presley Barker. This is a FREE musical extravaganza outside the courthouse in Jefferson! Food trucks will be on site. Bring a chair, but once the music starts, you may be dancing! This is a family friendly event. Alcohol and pets will NOT be allowed.
May 7
The Morrison Sisters in concert — The Morrison Sisters will be singing at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd. Jefferson, NC 28640 in the Glendale Springs Community. Everyone is invited to attend.
