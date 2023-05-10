The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
May 11
Blood drive at Friendship Baptist Church — There will be a Red Cross blood drive at Friendship Baptist Church from 2-6:30 p.m., located at 891 Friendship Baptist Church Road in Jefferson. For more information, call Mike McClure at (336) 982-2080.
GriefShare meeting — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. The meetings are held each Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To register call, Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions go until June 29.
Take me Home: The Music of John Denver — Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage, the late John Denver. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson.
May 12
Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute — Sail On plays all of The Beach Boys’ classic hits at The Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College at 7:30 p.m.
Live Music with Holden Bare at Carolina Country Wines and Beers — Carolina Country Wines and Beers announces they will host live music with Holden Bare every Friday night from 6-8 p.m. Carolina Country Wines and Beers is located in downtown West Jefferson.
May 13
Ashe County Farmers Market — The Ashe County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from now through the end of October. Market hours are 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on the Backstreet in West Jefferson.
Boone Fairgrounds Craft Show — The Boone Fairgrounds Craft Show is being held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The craft show invites everyone to come out and support local artists, food trucks, and listen to live music! Entry to the show is free.
May 18
Blood drive at West Jefferson United Methodist Church — There will be a Red Cross blood drive at West Jefferson United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., located at 115 East Main Street in Jefferson. For more information, call Wanda Gervasi at (336) 384-4108.
Wine, Dine and Shine! at the Old Barn Winery — Wine, Dine & Shine! with catering from Craft Bistro at 6 p.m. Special Guests are Saluda Shoals and Little Horse. Call (828) 434-8888 for Tickets. The price is $100 per ticket which includes dinner.
June 3
Summer Starter at the Museum of Ashe County History — The museum will host a Summer Starter, an open house event featuring the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association. Come celebrate the upcoming summer season with a community dish tasting, book sale, exhibit dedication, and living history encampment. During this event visitors will have an opportunity to sample dishes from the Ashe County cookbook, “Steeped in History,” tour the museum’s newest exhibit titled Love, Loss, and Basketball: The 1965 Ashe Central Basketball Team, enjoy live music, and more. Special guests that day will include members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, who will be setting up an 18th century militia encampment on the museum’s grounds. The OMVTA is a nonprofit organization, who work to tell the story of the Appalachian militiamen who participated in the Battle of Kings Mountain, and educate the public about 18th century life. This event is FREE and open to the public and will take place on the museum’s grounds located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson. For more information regarding this event call the Museum of Ashe County History at (336) 846-1904.
