The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
May 4
GriefShare meeting — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. The meetings are held each Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To register call, Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions go until June 29.
May 5
History of Ashe Mail Carriers and Postcard Writing — Learn about the history of the Ashe mail carriers with local historian Lonnie Jones at 2 p.m. at The Old Store at Grassy Creek.
May 6
Ashe County Farmers Market — The Ashe County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from now through the end of October. Market hours are 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on the Backstreet in West Jefferson.
Trout Derby at Mount Jefferson State Natural Area — Park rangers at the Mount Jefferson State Natural Area invite everyone to come out the Naked Creek Restoration Site for the annual Trout Fishing Derby on May 6. The Naked Creek Restoration Site is located at 940 N.C. Highway 16 South across from Highlander Hotel. Participants under the age of 16 are allowed to fish from 8 a.m. until noon. All ages are allowed to fish from noon until to sunset.
Benefit singing at Lansing Volunteer Fire Department — Pine Grove Baptist Church is having a benefit gospel singing at Lansing Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This is being held to raise money to replace the entrance and restroom flooring at the church. Hotdogs with all the fixings as well as dessert and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
The Coolest Corner Ashe Bash — The Coolest Corner Ashe Bash 2023 features The Steel Wheels and Presley Barker. This is a FREE musical extravaganza outside the courthouse in Jefferson! Food trucks will be on site. Bring a chair, but once the music starts, you may be dancing! This is a family friendly event. Alcohol and pets will NOT be allowed.
May 7
The Morrison Sisters in concert — The Morrison Sisters will be singing at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd. Jefferson, NC 28640 in the Glendale Springs Community. Everyone is invited to attend.
Book talk with Lonnie Jones — Join local author and historian Lonnie Jones at The Old Store at Grassy Creek to hear him talk about his new book “Stories I Grew Up With: Growing Up in Ashe” at 2 p.m.
May 11
Blood drive at Friendship Baptist Church — There will be a Red Cross blood drive at Friendship Baptist Church from 2-6:30 p.m., located at 891 Friendship Baptist Church Road in Jefferson. For more information, call Mike McClure at (336) 982-2080.
May 12
Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute — Sail On plays all of The Beach Boys’ classic hits at The Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College at 7:30 p.m.
