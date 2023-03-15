The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
March 16
Bell, Book and Candle — The Ashe County Little Theatre will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bell, Book and Candle is a magical romantic comedy of a modern day witch who falls in love with a mortal. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ashecountylittletheatre.org.
Wild Blue Yonder at the Appalachian Theatre — Appalachian Celtic band Wild Blue Yonder will be putting on a show at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance online at https://www.apptheatre.org/new-events/wildblueyonder.
March 17
Irish in Ashe County — The Irish influence in Ashe County — do we exaggerate it or do we minimize it? Join in on St. Patty’s Day, Friday, March 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Old Store at Grassy Creek, located at 710 Grassy Creek Road in Grassy Creek, to hear local historian Josh Beckworth dispel some myths and celebrate unheralded contributions. Afterwards, listen to old time Irish-influenced music courtesy of Josh, his wife Sarah Beckworth and his brother-in-law Darron Dotson (together, the Poison Branch Band). There will be some St. Patty’s Day themed refreshments available.
March 18
BRB at the Old Barn Winery — Jeff Brown, Lori Brown and Greg Reese make up the music group BRB and they will be playing at the Old Barn Winery from 2-5 p.m.
March 19
Will Massey at the Old Barn Winery — Musician Will Massey will be performing from 2-5 p.m. playing a mix of original tunes as well as classic covers.
Verona Quartet at the Ashe Arts Center — As part of the Ed Perzel Chamber music series, the Verona Quartet will be performing at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson at 3:30 p.m.
March 21
Ashe County Republican Women luncheon — The Ashe County Republican Women will hold its monthly Luncheon Meeting on Thursday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tavern Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson. The guest speaker will be Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Public Schools. Please join us for an informed discussion, delightful meal, and fellowship.
Ashe County Republican Party meeting — The Ashe County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting at Sweet and Savory Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson on Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. Please arrive at 5:30 if you would like to order a meal and get acquainted.
March 23
Ashe County Republican Women quarterly meeting — The Ashe County Republican Women are establishing a quarterly evening meeting for women whose schedules and responsibilities prevent them from attending a midday meeting. Join them at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the new Republican Headquarters located at 607-B S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson for the initial meeting. If you are not able to arrange your own childcare, please contact the Ashe County Republican Women group to discuss at Info@acncrw.org.
The Schaefer Center Presents KODO — The internationally renowned taiko performing arts ensemble KODO will perform at 7 p.m. at The Schaefer Center, located at 733 Rivers Street in Boone.
March 24
Cornbread & Tortillas — The Cornbread & Tortillas artist collective visits Ashe Civic Center to present their signature show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Tickets are $18.50 for adults and $7.50 for students. The show is in English and Spanish devised from the stories of the artists, whose cultural heritages span from Appalachia to Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Greece, and Ecuador.
March 25
Paint Your Barn — Do you have a barn that you adore? Art to You with Laura will be at The Old Store at Grassy Creek on Saturday, March 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. for a Paint Your Barn workshop. Register online by visiting http://www.theoldstoregrassycreek.com or in person at the store. Then email a picture of the barn you want to paint to Laura at lauradunlevy@gmail.com (cropped how you would like it on the canvas) by Wednesday, March 22. Ticket price includes one 16x20 inch pre-stretched canvas. All paint materials provided. Acrylic Paint. Recommended ages 12-100. A lite snack will be provided. Come and make your masterpiece!
April 3
Peek Creek Ruritan Club meeting — The Peak Creek Ruritan Club invites everyone to its monthly meeting on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Peak Creek Ruritan Community Center, 7062 Highway 88 East, Laurel Springs. After the meal, prepared by club members, a special guest will present the program. Tracy Taylor, Director at the Upper Mountain Research Station, will discuss the station and its many activities. Ashe County is fortunate to have this outstanding facility. It is at a higher elevation than any other research station in the state and its research programs reflect the diversity of agriculture in the mountains of western NC. New programs that you will be interested in are the establishment of the new Christmas Tree Research Center and the new work on poplar trees. For more information, call (336) 982-3522.
