The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
April 6
Sheriff’s office blood drive — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is inviting everyone to take part in their biannual blood drive happening on Thursday, April 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The blood drive will be taking place at 140 Law Enforcement Drive in Jefferson. Anyone interested in registering can make an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and enter “Sheriff” as the sponsor code in the search bar. You can also call the sheriff’s office at 336-846-5959 and register by phone.
Lunch with the author at Generations Ashe — AARP is presenting a Lunch with the Author event, with Author Val Walker, on Building Community Through Volunteering. This will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 1-2:30 p.m. with lunch being at 12:30 p.m. Lunch is being provided by AARP and is free. Participants will get to hear from Val and then have an opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities throughout the county. Please call (336) 246-4347 for more information.
April 7
Highway 88 at the Old Barn Winery — Local band Highway 88 is set to perform at the Old Barn Winery from 4-7 p.m.
April 8
Easter Eggstravaganza — Glendale Springs Inn & Restaurant will be hosting the inaugural Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be vendors, food, live music and an Easter egg hunt. For more information, call (336) 977-6192.
Egg toss competition — Come to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday at 11 a.m. for an egg toss competition. You and a partner begin tossing an egg back and forth. If your partner doesn’t catch the egg, then you’re out of the competition and everyone else takes a step back to toss again. The winners will get to egg the sheriff.
An Evening of Appalachian Music & Storytelling — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music and the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone presents “An Evening of Appalachian Music & Storytelling” featuring Ray Christian with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.apptheatre.org for ticket information.
Euphoria at the Old Barn Winery — Euphoria Entertainment is a powerhouse band with a shared love and passion for music. The band will perform at the Old Barn Winery from 2-5 p.m.
April 9
Jerry Graybeal at River House — Ashe County native Jerry Graybeal will be performing at the River House in Grassy Creek on Easter Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served around 5 p.m with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person which does not include tax, gratuity or alcohol purchases.
April 16
ASU Hayes School of Music Student Chamber Ensemble at the Ashe Arts Center — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is proud to present a talented group of students from Appalachian State’s Hayes School of Music. The concert is at 2 p.m. and tickets are available online at ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
April 22
Kool Nites and Hot Rods Cruise-In — Visit downtown West Jefferson for the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners first car cruise-in of 2023. Enjoy the downtown area and everything West Jefferson has to offer.
May 7
The Morrison Sisters in concert — The Morrison Sisters will be singing at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd. Jefferson, NC 28640 in the Glendale Springs Community. Everyone is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.