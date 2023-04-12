The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
April 14
The King Bees at Old Barn Winery — The King Bees will be playing some of their favorite tunes at the Old Barn Winery from 3-6 p.m.
April 15
Birding with Brian at The Old Store — Last summer, local birding enthusiast Brian Watson presented Blue Ridge Birding Basics. Join Brian at The Old Store at 9 a.m. as he discusses the various types of birds you can see in the Blue Ridge Mountains during the spring season. Following the presentation there will be a short birding hike (about one mile) along Grassy Creek, weather permitting. Bring binoculars if you have them and good walking shoes or boots for the hike.
Ashe County Democratic County Convention — The Ashe County Democratic Party will hold its annual County Convention on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m., at the courthouse in Jefferson. Party officers will be elected. Speakers include Kyle Parrish, candidate for U.S. Congress 5th District, and Jonah Garson, the State Party’s newly elected First Vice Chair. All Democrats are invited to attend.
Will Massey at Old Barn Winery — Will Massey will be performing at the Old Barn Winery from 1-4 p.m.
Jerry G at Old Barn Winery — Jerry G. will be performing at the Old Barn Winery from 4-7 p.m.
April 16
ASU Hayes School of Music Student Chamber Ensemble at the Ashe Arts Center — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is proud to present a talented group of students from Appalachian State’s Hayes School of Music. The concert is at 2 p.m. and tickets are available online at ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Klee Liles at Old Barn Winery — Klee Liles will be performing at the Old Barn Winery from 2-5 p.m.
April 20
Democratic Women of Ashe County meeting — The Democratic Women of Ashe County will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, April 20 at Plaza del Sol restaurant near Food Lion in Jefferson. Supper is at 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 6:30. At 7, guest speaker Polly Jones, Ashe County School Board member, will address the group.
April 22
Kool Nites and Hot Rods Cruise-In — Visit downtown West Jefferson for the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners first car cruise-in of 2023. Enjoy the downtown area and everything West Jefferson has to offer.
April 29
Wordkeepers meeting — Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country, will meet at the Ashe County Arts Center, located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson, on Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience awaits your own original works.
May 7
The Morrison Sisters in concert — The Morrison Sisters will be singing at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd. Jefferson, NC 28640 in the Glendale Springs Community. Everyone is invited to attend.
