The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
May 18
Blood drive at West Jefferson United Methodist Church — There will be a Red Cross blood drive at West Jefferson United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., located at 115 East Main Street in Jefferson. For more information, call Wanda Gervasi at (336) 384-4108.
GriefShare meeting — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. The meetings are held each Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To register call, Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions go until June 29.
Wine, Dine and Shine! at the Old Barn Winery — Wine, Dine & Shine! with catering from Craft Bistro at 6 p.m. Special Guests are Saluda Shoals and Little Horse. Call (828) 434-8888 for Tickets. The price is $100 per ticket which includes dinner.
May 19-20
ARTifacts at the Ashe Arts Council — The Arts Council will sponsor the ARTifacts event on Friday evening, May 19 from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. until -1 p.m. Donations will be accepted Wednesday through Friday, May 17-19 at the Ashe Early Learning Center from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
May 20
Ashe County Farmers Market — The Ashe County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from now through the end of October. Market hours are 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on the Backstreet in West Jefferson.
Music Fest for Vets — Presented by New River Chapter of Military Officers Association of America and Piecemakers Quilt Guild, Little Horse will be the featured music from 1-4 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. The event honors Ashe County Veterans and proceeds benefit the NC Fisher Houses at Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune. Admission is $10.
Sassafras at the Old Barn Winery — Enjoy the bluegrass music of Sassafras from 1-4 p.m. at the Old Barn Winery in West Jefferson.
BRB at the Old Barn Winery — BRB (Brown, Reese and Brown) will be performing from 4-7 p.m. at the Old Barn Winery in West Jefferson.
Saved by a Salamander Day — The Old Store at Grassy Creek and the New River Conservancy have partnered to create a day full of fun and educational events to kick off the summer season. The inaugural Saved by a Salamander Day will be held on Saturday, May 20, and will be filled with numerous activities, vendors and live music from noon until 5 p.m.
May 21
Ashe County Empty Bowls fundraiser — The fundraiser, presented by and benefitting the Ashe Food Pantry, will begin at 11:30 a.m. The event features a meager meal, hand-crafted bowls and a silent auction. Sponsors for Ashe County Empty Bowls are Vannoy Construction, Life Store, Ashemont Title and The Stone Foundation.
Euphoria at the Old Barn Winery — Enjoy the music of Euphoria from 2-5 p.m. at the Old Barn Winery in West Jefferson.
May 24
Blood drive at State Employees Credit Union — There will be a Red Cross blood drive at State Employees Credit Union from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., located at 1024 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson. For more information, call Nicole Koontz at (336) 246-2763.
May 27
Kool Nites and Hot Rods Cruise-In — Visit downtown West Jefferson for the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners first car cruise-in of 2023. Enjoy the downtown area and everything West Jefferson has to offer.
June 3
Summer Starter at the Museum of Ashe County History — The museum will host a Summer Starter, an open house event featuring the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association. Come celebrate the upcoming summer season with a community dish tasting, book sale, exhibit dedication, and living history encampment. During this event visitors will have an opportunity to sample dishes from the Ashe County cookbook, “Steeped in History,” tour the museum’s newest exhibit titled Love, Loss, and Basketball: The 1965 Ashe Central Basketball Team, enjoy live music, and more. Special guests that day will include members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, who will be setting up an 18th century militia encampment on the museum’s grounds. The OMVTA is a nonprofit organization, who work to tell the story of the Appalachian militiamen who participated in the Battle of Kings Mountain, and educate the public about 18th century life. This event is FREE and open to the public and will take place on the museum’s grounds located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson. For more information regarding this event call the Museum of Ashe County History at (336) 846-1904.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.