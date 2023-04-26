The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change. If you have an event you would like added to the calendar, email event details to nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com by 5 p.m. on Friday.
April 27
Ashe County Republican Women meeting — The Ashe County Republican Women will hold their monthly luncheon meeting on Thursday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting takes place the fourth Thursday of each month at The Tavern Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson. Join in and make your voice heard for the progress of Ashe County.
GriefShare meeting — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. The meetings are held each Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To register call, Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions go until June 29.
April 27-30
MerleFest — MerleFest kicks off on Thursday, April 27. The full lineup of performers can be found online at https://merlefest.org/.
April 28
Klee Liles at the Old Barn Winery — Come and enjoy music from Klee Liles from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Barn Winery.
April 29
Ashe County Farmers Market — The Ashe County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from now through the end of October. Market hours are 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on the Backstreet in West Jefferson.
High Country Woodturners meeting — If you are interested in meeting fellow woodturners, getting into woodturning and sharing ideas with those alike, The High Country Woodturners will be meeting on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Community Room of the Ashe County Library. For more information, contact Phil Wylie at philw7173@gmail.com or by phone at (336) 803-3175.
Appalachian Young People’s Theatre presents “The Hundred Dresses” — Appalachian Young People’s Theatre presents a live theatre event for children and families. Enjoy a theatre adaptation of the children’s book The Hundred Dresses. Appalachian State Theatre Education graduate students perform children’s theatre for children in a real theatre atmosphere at the Ashe Civic Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. All seats are $1 at the door. For more information call (336) 846-2787.
Wordkeepers meeting — Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country, will meet at the Ashe County Arts Center, located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson, on Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience awaits your own original works.
Will Massey at the Old Barn Winery — Come and enjoy music from Will Massey from 1-4 p.m. at the Old Barn Winery.
BRB at the Old Barn Winery — BRB (Brown, Reese and Brown) is a Husband and wife team consisting of Jeff and Lori Brown along with High Country musician, Greg Reese. They will be playing from 4-7 p.m. at the Old Barn Winery.
May 6
Benefit singing at Lansing Volunteer Fire Department — Pine Grove Baptist Church is having a benefit gospel singing at Lansing Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This is being held to raise money to replace the entrance and restroom flooring at the church. Hotdogs with all the fixings as well as dessert and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
The Coolest Corner Ashe Bash — The Coolest Corner Ashe Bash 2023 features The Steel Wheels and Presley Barker. This is a FREE musical extravaganza outside the courthouse in Jefferson! Food trucks will be on site. Bring a chair, but once the music starts, you may be dancing! This is a family friendly event. Alcohol and pets will NOT be allowed.
May 7
The Morrison Sisters in concert — The Morrison Sisters will be singing at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Rd. Jefferson, NC 28640 in the Glendale Springs Community. Everyone is invited to attend.
