The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Jan. 26 — 31 .
Breakfast, K-12
Jan. 26: Chicken Biscuit or Super Donut, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 27: French Toast Sticks or Cinnamon Bun or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Banana, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 28: Sausage Biscuit or Poptart w/Graham Cracker or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 31: Sausage Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Lunch, K-8
Jan. 26: Corndog w/Mustard, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Crispy Coleslaw, Sliced Pears.
Jan. 27: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Toast, Tossed Salad w/ Ranch, Steamed Broccoli, Chilled Strawberries.
Jan. 28: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/ Biscuit, Steamed Carrots, Green Peas, Applesauce.
Jan. 31: Cheese/Pepperoni Pizza, Cucumber & Carrot Cup w/Ranch, Steamed Corn, Mixed Fruit.
Lunch, ACHS and AEC
Jan. 26: Corndog w/Mustard, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Crispy Coleslaw, Sliced Pears, Fresh Apples.
Jan. 27: Lasagna w/ Garlic Toast (2 slices), Tossed Salad w/ Ranch, Steamed Broccoli, Chilled Strawberries, Fresh Banana.
Jan. 28: Spicy Chicken on Bun, Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles, Baked Fries, Steamed Carrots, Mixed Fruit.
Jan. 31: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara, Tossed Salad, Steamed Corn, Chilled Peaches, Orange Wedges.
