The following is a list of Ashe County's K-12 breakfast and lunch menus from May 18— 26.Breakfast, K-12May 18: Pancake on a Stick or Poptart w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Pears, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.May 19: Chicken Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Raisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.May 20: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, Fruit Choice, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.May 23: Chocolate Muffin or Chicken Biscuit, Chilled Blueberries, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.May 24: French Toast Sticks or Sausage Biscuit, Peaches, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.May 25: Chicken Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Raisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.May 26: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, Fruit Choice, 100% Fruit Juice Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.Lunch, K-8, ACHS and AECMay 18: BBQ Chicken Fillet on Bun, Lettuce & Tomato, Steamed Broccoli, Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Strawberries.May 19: Hamburger on Bun, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Watermelon Cubes.May 20: Manager's Choice or Cheese Dippers w/ Marinara, Steamed Corn, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Peach.May 23: BBQ Pork on Bun, Creamy Coleslaw, Northern Beans, Baked Fries Fresh Fruit or Applesauce.May 24: Hotdog on Bun, Chili/Onions, Creamy Coleslaw, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Fresh Fruit.May 25: Managers Choice or Corndog w/ Mustard, Broccoli Bites w/ranch, Potato Rounds, Fresh Blueberries, Watermelon Cubes.May 26: Pepperoni Pizza, Fresh Carrots, Steamed Corn, Fresh Apple.
