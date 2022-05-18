Ashe County Schools logo
File photo

The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfast and lunch menus from May 18— 26.

Breakfast, K-12

May 18: Pancake on a Stick or Poptart w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Pears, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.

May 19: Chicken Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Raisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.

May 20: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, Fruit Choice, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.

May 23: Chocolate Muffin or Chicken Biscuit, Chilled Blueberries, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.

May 24: French Toast Sticks or Sausage Biscuit, Peaches, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.

May 25: Chicken Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Raisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.

May 26: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, Fruit Choice, 100% Fruit Juice Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.

Lunch, K-8, ACHS and AEC

May 18: BBQ Chicken Fillet on Bun, Lettuce & Tomato, Steamed Broccoli, Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Strawberries.

May 19: Hamburger on Bun, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Watermelon Cubes.

May 20: Manager’s Choice or Cheese Dippers w/ Marinara, Steamed Corn, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Peach.

May 23: BBQ Pork on Bun, Creamy Coleslaw, Northern Beans, Baked Fries Fresh Fruit or Applesauce.

May 24: Hotdog on Bun, Chili/Onions, Creamy Coleslaw, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Fresh Fruit.

May 25: Managers Choice or Corndog w/ Mustard, Broccoli Bites w/ranch, Potato Rounds, Fresh Blueberries, Watermelon Cubes.

May 26: Pepperoni Pizza, Fresh Carrots, Steamed Corn, Fresh Apple.

