The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Oct. 14-20.

Breakfast, K-12

Oct. 14: French Toast Sticks or Honey Bun or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Applesauce, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Oct. 15: Required Teacher Work Day

Oct. 18: Chicken Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Applesauce, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Oct. 19: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, Sliced Pears, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Oct. 20: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut Or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Raisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Lunch, K-12 and AEC

Oct. 14: Beef Taco w/ Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Tomato, Steamed Corn, Applesauce

Oct. 15: Required Teacher Work Day

Oct. 18: Chicken Tenders w/Sauce, Tossed Garden Salad w/ Ranch, Steamed Carrots, Sliced Pears

Oct. 19: Baked Ham, Steamed Peas, Macaroni & Cheese, Biscuit, Baked Apples

Oct. 20: Chicken Nuggets & Waffles, Baked Sweet Potato, Cucumber/Carrot Cup w/ranch, Syrup, Sliced Pears

