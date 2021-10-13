The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Oct. 14-20.
Breakfast, K-12
Oct. 14: French Toast Sticks or Honey Bun or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Applesauce, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Oct. 15: Required Teacher Work Day
Oct. 18: Chicken Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Applesauce, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Oct. 19: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, Sliced Pears, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Oct. 20: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut Or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Raisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Lunch, K-12 and AEC
Oct. 14: Beef Taco w/ Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Tomato, Steamed Corn, Applesauce
Oct. 15: Required Teacher Work Day
Oct. 18: Chicken Tenders w/Sauce, Tossed Garden Salad w/ Ranch, Steamed Carrots, Sliced Pears
Oct. 19: Baked Ham, Steamed Peas, Macaroni & Cheese, Biscuit, Baked Apples
Oct. 20: Chicken Nuggets & Waffles, Baked Sweet Potato, Cucumber/Carrot Cup w/ranch, Syrup, Sliced Pears
