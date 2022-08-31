featured Ashe County Schools breakfast and lunch menus Compiled By chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chanda RichardsonThe following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfast and lunch menus from Aug. 31 — Sept. 6.Breakfast, K-12Aug. 31: Donut, Poptart with graham cracker, cereal with graham cracker, fruit, juice, milk variety.Sept. 1: Sausage biscuit, mini pancakes, cereal with graham cracker, fruit, juice, milk variety.Sept. 2: Honeybun, breakfast pizza, cereal with graham cracker, fruit, juice, milk variety.Sept. 5: Labor Day HolidaySept. 6: French Toast, pancake and sausage on a stick, cereal with graham cracker, fruit, juice, milk variety.Lunch, K-12Aug. 31: Beef Teriyaki bites with whole grain roll, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, black grapes, milk variety.Sept. 1: Deli ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber slices with ranch, lettuce and tomato, sweet potato fries, watermelon, baked chips, milk variety.Sept. 2: Cheese dippers with marinara sauce, tossed salad, steamed corn, cantaloupe, milk variety.Sept. 5: Labor Day Holiday.Sept. 6: Corndog with mustard, baked fries, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, milk variety. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fruit Juice Biscuit Food Gastronomy Muffin Milk Skim Breakfast Ranch Fries Cheese Fruit Cereal Graham Cracker Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County arrest reports Community welcomes Car Rentals of West Jefferson to Ashe County Ashe Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes Old Barn Winery Former Ashe resident to make presentation on Mt. Everest trip North Wilkes escapes with 35-30 win over Ashe County Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
