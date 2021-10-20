ACHS Huskies logo
The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Oct. 21-27.

Breakfast, K-12

Oct. 21: Breakfast Pizza, Chocolate Chip Muffin or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Peaches, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Oct. 22: Chicken Biscuit or Mini Pancakes, Craisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Oct. 25: Breakfast Pizza, Cinnamon Bun, Mixed Fruit, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Oct. 26: Chicken Biscuit or Super Donut, Craisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Oct. 27: French Toast Sticks or Honey Bun Or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Pears, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Lunch, K-12 and AEC

Oct. 21: Beef Nachos w/Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Tomato, Steamed Corn, Salsa, Peach Cup

Oct. 22: Deli Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato & Pickles, Broccoli Bites w/Ranch, Baby Carrots, Banana, Baked Chips

Oct. 25: Cheese Quesadilla w/Salsa, Steamed Corn, Black Beans, Sliced Pears

Oct. 26: ACP Chicken, Spanish Rice, Steamed Carrots, Refried Beans, Sliced Peaches

Oct. 27: Ham & Cheese Melt, Baked Fries, Cucumber Slices w/Ranch

