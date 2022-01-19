The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Jan. 19 — 25.
Breakfast, K-12
Jan. 19: Sausage Biscuit or Poptart w/Graham Cracker or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 20: Mini Pancakes or Muffin, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Peaches, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 21: Chicken Biscuit or Super Donut, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 24: Sausage Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Raisins, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 25: Mini Pancakes or Muffin, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Peaches, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Lunch, K-8
Jan. 19: Hotdog on Bun, Creamy Coleslaw, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Cara Cara Orange Wedges.
Jan. 20: Beef Nachos w/ Cheese, Shredded Lettuce/Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Steamed Corn, Mixed Berry Cup.
Jan. 21: Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Baked Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed Peas, Baked Chips, Fresh Apple Slices.
Jan. 24: Chicken Fritters w/ Waffles, Syrup, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Chilled Blueberries.
Jan. 25: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara, Tossed Salad, Steamed Corn, Chilled Frozen Peaches.
Lunch, ACHS and AEC
Jan. 19: Hotdog on Bun, Creamy Coleslaw, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Cara Cara Orange Wedges, Sliced Peaches.
Jan. 20: Breakfast Around the Clock, Scrambled Eggs/Sausage Gravy & Biscuit, Tater Tots, Baby Carrots w/Ranch, Baked Apples, Mixed Fruit.
Jan. 21: Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Baked Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed Peas, Baked Chips, Fresh Apples, Chilled Blueberries.
Jan. 24: Chicken Fritters w/ Waffles, Syrup, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Chilled Blueberries, Fresh Apple.
Jan. 25: Vegetable Beef Soup w/ Crackers, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Tossed Salad, Chilled Peaches, Mixed Berry Cup.
