The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Nov. 4-10.
Lunch, K-12 and AEC
Nov. 4: Beef Nachos w/ Cheese, Shredded Lettuce/Diced Tomatoes/Salsa, Refried Beans, Steamed Corn, Mixed Berry Cup.
Nov. 5: Cheese/Pepperoni Pizza, Tossed Garden Salad, Steamed Peas, Fresh Apple.
Nov. 8: Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ Sauce, Tossed Garden Salad, Ranch, Steamed Carrots, Sliced Pears.
Nov. 9: Hamburger on Bun, Sliced Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato, Baked Fries, Steamed Peas, Chilled Blueberries.
(K-8)Nov. 10: Deli Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Lettuce/ Tomato/Pickles, Broccoli Bites w/Ranch, Fresh Apple, Baked Chips.
(ACHS, AEC)Nov. 10: Hot Turkey & Pepper Jack Sub w/ Peppers/Onions/Mushrooms, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Baby Carrots w/Ranch, Fresh Apple, Peach Cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.