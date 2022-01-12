The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Jan. 12 — 18.
Breakfast, K-12
Jan. 12: Chicken Biscuit or Poptart w/Graham Cracker or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 13: Mini Pancakes or Muffin Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Peaches, Fruit Juice, Milk Variety.
Jan. 14: French Toast Sticks or Cinnamon Bun or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins, Fruit Juice.
Jan. 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Jan. 18: French Toast Sticks or Cinnamon Bun or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Craisins, Fruit Juice.
Lunch, K-8
Jan. 12: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/ Biscuit, Steamed Carrots, Green Beans, Chilled Strawberries.
Jan. 13: Breakfast Around the Clock, Scrambled Eggs/Sausage, Gravy & Biscuit, Tater Tots, Baby Carrots w/Ranch, Baked Apples.
Jan. 14: Cheese/Pepperoni Pizza, Carnival Cauliflower & Carrot Cup w/Ranch, Steamed Corn, Mixed Fruit.
Jan. 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Jan. 18: Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Steamed Carrots, Sliced Pear.
Lunch, ACHS and AEC
Jan. 12: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/ Biscuit, Steamed Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, Chilled Strawberries, Mixed Fruit.
Jan. 13: Beef Nachos w/ Cheese, Shredded Lettuce/Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Steamed Corn, Mixed Berry Cup, Applesauce.
Jan. 14: Chicken Pie, Steamed Carrots, Green Beans, Fresh Orange Wedges, Peaches.
Jan. 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Jan. 18: Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Steamed Carrots, Sliced Pears, Cherry Crisp.
