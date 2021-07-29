JEFFERSON — The 19th Ashe County Schools Endowment Fund Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, July 22 at Jefferson Landing. Over 120 golfers enjoyed some time on the green throughout the day to raise funds for educational opportunities for students and teachers.
The Ashe County Board of Education Endowment Fund is a nonprofit organization that enables new and innovative approaches to learning that are not supported through the traditional funding of public education. Money that is placed into the fund is used to support new and innovative approaches to learning in the classroom. Through this fund, grants are provided to local educators to enhance learning and support the county’s schools. Local educators may apply for these grants to enhance learning opportunities for students.
“It was a great day with great participants,” said Marcia Elledge, Ashe County Schools’ Assistant Director of Human Resources/liaison to the Endowment Board. “Everybody was excited to support Ashe County Schools.”
Winning teams for the tournament were Vannoy Construction (1st Place Gross), Vannoy Properties (2nd Place Gross), Westwood Elementary School (3rd Place Gross), Ashley Automotive (1st Place Net), Ashe County Middle School (2nd Place Net) and WCC Ashe Campus (3rd Place Net).
The morning round of golfers enjoyed breakfast sponsored by Bojangles and Hardee’s of Jefferson, which consisted of donated biscuits and coffee. Ingles of West Jefferson made a generous donation of apples and bananas for golfers to snack on throughout the day. Lunch was sponsored by Ashe Medics, L&E Lumber Inc. and Stuart’s Nursery and Landscaping.
Dr. Pepper Bottling Company of West Jefferson donated a generous amount of drinks for those in attendance.
The event’s corporate sponsors were AEV, Blue Ridge Energy, Carolina West Wireless, Pierce Group Benefits, SkyLine/SkyBest, Surry Insurance and Vannoy Construction. Hole sponsors included Appalachian Legacy Services, Ashe County Middle School, Ashe County High School, Ashley Automotive, Blue Ridge Elementary School, Miller Insurance, Mountain View Elementary School, Greene Architecture, PA, Vannoy Properties (Specialized Real Estate Inc.), Scott Brothers Heating & Air and Westwood Elementary School.
Additional sponsors who helped make the event possible included AFLAC, Ashe Custom Framing, Ashley Hardwood Flooring, Boondocks, Cabin Store, Cutter’s Edge, Farmer’s Towing, First Citizens Bank, Food Lion, Four Gals and a Florist, Hometown Flooring, Kilby & Hurley Attorneys and Counselors at Law, K&K Stitch and Screen, Libby’s, Little’s Gym, Pam’s Unique Boutique, Parker Tie Hardware, RT Morgan, Skyline National Bank, Smoky Mountain Barbecue, Style Depot Inc., The Club at Irish Creek, The Honey Hole of the Blue Ridge, The Tavern, WCC Ashe Campus and WJ Office. Other teams participating were Michael Badger and Friends (Michael Badger, Larry Elliott, Ron Ray and Conrad Dancy), Rhodes and Friends (Larry Rhodes, Billy Sale, Rudy Curd and Edward Brown) and Richard Watts and Friends (Richard Watts, Braxton Watts, Neill Reynolds and Dustin Absher). This year’s Hole-in-One Sponsor was Ashe County Ford.
“We are so thankful for our local businesses and appreciate their support of Ashe County Schools,” Elledge said.
Due to the great interest and an ease in COVID-19 regulations, Jefferson Landing allowed ACS to have two tee times on July 22. There was a morning tee time at 9 a.m. and an afternoon tee time at 2 p.m. to accommodate the large turnout.
To ensure the event ran smoothly, there were several community members, Endowment Board members and ACS staff who volunteered their time.
