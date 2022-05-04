The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfast and lunch menus from May 4 — 10.
Breakfast, K-12
May 4: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, Peaches, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
May 5: Banana Bread or Honey Bun, Applesauce, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
May 6: Pancake on a Stick or Poptart w/Graham Cracker, Mixed Fruit, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
May 9: Chicken Biscuit or Cinnamon Bun, Raisins, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk Variety.
May 10: Waffles w/Syrup or Sausage Biscuit, Peaches, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
Lunch, K-8, ACHS and AEC
May 4: Pepperoni Pizza, Steamed Corn, Garden Salad w/ Romaine, Fresh Strawberries.
May 5: Hamburger on Bun Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Fries, Fresh Broccoli Bites, Fresh Blueberries.
May 6: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich w/Lettuce, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Grape Tomato Packs, Honey Crisp Apple, Baked Chips.
May 9: Hotdog on Bun, Chili/Onions, Creamy Coleslaw, Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, Baked Beans, Chilled Peaches.
May 10: Baked BBQ Chicken w/Hushpuppies, Creamy Coleslaw, Macaroni and Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Applesauce.
