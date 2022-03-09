The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 lunch menus from March 9 — 15 .
Lunch, K-8
March 9: ACP Chicken w/ Rice, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Tomato, Steamed Carrots, Refried Beans, Sliced Peaches.
March 10: Breakfast Around The Clock Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Biscuit, Potato Rounds, Carrot Strips/Cucumber Slices, Banana.
March 11: BBQ Pork on Bun, Creamy Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Baked Fries, Mineola Oranges.
March 14: Fish Sticks w/Hushpuppies, Creamy Coleslaw, Potato Rounds, Macaroni & Cheese, Banana.
March 15: Hamburger w/bun, Sliced Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Beans, Fresh Carrots, Strawberry Cup.
Lunch, ACHS and AEC
March 9: ACP Chicken w/ Rice, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Tomato, Steamed Carrots, Refried Beans, Sliced Peaches.
March 10: Breakfast Around The Clock Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Biscuit, Potato Rounds, Carrot Strips/Cucumber Slices, Banana.
March 11: Lasagna, Roll, Steamed Corn, Tossed Salad w/Ranch, Apple Slices.
March 14: Fish Sticks w/Hushpuppies, Creamy Coleslaw, Potato Rounds, Macaroni & Cheese, Banana.
March 15: Hamburger w/bun, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Beans, Fresh Carrots, w/Ranch, Strawberry Cup.
