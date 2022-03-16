The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 lunch menus from March 16 — 22.
Lunch, K-8, ACHS and AEC
March 16: Chicken Nuggets w/ Biscuit, Potato Wedges, Steamed Peas, BBQ Sauce, Sliced Pears.
March 17: Hotdog on Bun, Chili/Onions, Creamy Coleslaw, Baked Fries, Sliced Pears.
March 18: Roasted Turkey w/Roll, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Fruit, Peach Cobbler.
March 21: BBQ Chicken Strips on Bun, Baked Fries, Steamed Carrots, Chilled Blueberries.
March 22: Manager’s Special or Corndog w/ Mustard, Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed, Broccoli Apple.
