The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfast and lunch menus from April 20 — 26.
Breakfast, K-12
April 20: French Toast Sticks Or Sausage Biscuit, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
April 21: Breakfast Banana Bread or Chocolate Chip Muffin, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
April 22: Waffles w/Syrup or Sausage Biscuit, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
April 25: Chocolate Muffin Or Chicken Biscuit, Chilled Blueberries, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim of 1% Milk-Variety.
April 26: Sausage Biscuit or Super Donut, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety.
Lunch, K-8, ACHS and AEC
April 20 (K-8): ACP Chicken w/ Rice Tortilla Chips (1 oz), Steamed Carrots Refried Beans, Sliced Peaches.
April 20 (ACHS and AEC): Hot Turkey Sub w/Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms/Onions & Peppers, Steamed Carrots, Baked Fries, Sliced Peaches.
April 21: Breakfast Around The Clock Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Biscuit, Potato Rounds, Baby Carrots w/Ranch, Baked Apples.
April 22: Beef Teriyaki Bites, Biscuit, Mashed Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Applesauce.
April 25: Chicken Tenders & Waffle Syrup, Baked Sweet Potato, Green Beans, Applesauce Cup.
April 26: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara Sauce, Tossed Salad w/ Ranch, Steamed Corn, Fresh Apple Slices.
