The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 lunch menus from March 23 — 29.
Lunch, K-8, ACHS and AEC
March 23 (K-8): Pepperoni Pizza, Tossed Garden Salad w/Ranch Dressing, Steamed Corn, Sliced Strawberry.
March 23 (ACHS, AEC): Cheese Quesadilla, Tossed Garden Salad w/Ranch, Steamed Corn, Sliced Strawberry.
March 24: Walking Beef Taco w/ Tortilla Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & Tomato, Steamed Corn, Black Beans, Applesauce.
March 25: Chicken Pot Pie w/ Homemade Biscuit Topping, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Mixed Berries.
March 28: Hotdog on Bun, Chili/Onions, Creamy Coleslaw, Sweet Potato Fries, Sliced Peaches.
March 29: Beef Teriyaki Nuggets w/Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Chilled Strawberries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.