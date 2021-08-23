The following is a list of Ashe County's K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Aug. 25-31.
Breakfast, K-12
Aug. 25: Cocoa Puff Cereal Bar or Assorted Cereal w/ Graham Cracker, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Aug. 26: Chicken Biscuit or Super Donut, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Aug. 27: Sausage Biscuit or Poptart w/Graham Cracker, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Aug. 30: Chicken Biscuit or Blueberry Muffin, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Aug. 31: Sausage Biscuit or Poptart w/Graham Cracker, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Lunch, K-8
Aug. 25: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Banana, Milk-Variety
Aug. 26: Deli Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices w/Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato, Watermelon, Baked Chips, Milk-Variety
Aug. 27: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara Sauce, Tossed Salad, Steamed Corn, Chilled Blueberries, Milk-Variety
Aug. 30: Pizza, Tossed Salad w/Ranch, Steamed Corn, Cantaloupe, Milk-Variety
Aug. 31: Chicken Nuggets w/Biscuit, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk-Variety
Lunch, ACHS
Aug. 25: Deli Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices w/Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato, Watermelon, Baked Chips, Milk-Variety
Aug. 26: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Chilled Blueberries, Milk-Variety
Aug. 27: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara Sauce, Tossed Salad, Steamed Corn, Banana, Milk-Variety
Aug. 30: Pizza, Tossed Salad w/Ranch, Steamed Corn, Cantaloupe, Milk-Variety
Aug. 31: Chicken Nuggets w/Biscuit, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk-Variety
