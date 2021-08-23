The following is a list of Ashe County's K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Aug. 25-31.

Breakfast, K-12

Aug. 25: Cocoa Puff Cereal Bar or Assorted Cereal w/ Graham Cracker, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Aug. 26: Chicken Biscuit or Super Donut, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Aug. 27: Sausage Biscuit or Poptart w/Graham Cracker, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Aug. 30: Chicken Biscuit or Blueberry Muffin, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Aug. 31: Sausage Biscuit or Poptart w/Graham Cracker, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety

Lunch, K-8

Aug. 25: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Banana, Milk-Variety

Aug. 26: Deli Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices w/Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato, Watermelon, Baked Chips, Milk-Variety

Aug. 27: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara Sauce, Tossed Salad, Steamed Corn, Chilled Blueberries, Milk-Variety

Aug. 30: Pizza, Tossed Salad w/Ranch, Steamed Corn, Cantaloupe, Milk-Variety

Aug. 31: Chicken Nuggets w/Biscuit, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk-Variety

Lunch, ACHS

Aug. 25: Deli Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices w/Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato, Watermelon, Baked Chips, Milk-Variety

Aug. 26: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Chilled Blueberries, Milk-Variety

Aug. 27: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara Sauce, Tossed Salad, Steamed Corn, Banana, Milk-Variety

Aug. 30: Pizza, Tossed Salad w/Ranch, Steamed Corn, Cantaloupe, Milk-Variety

Aug. 31: Chicken Nuggets w/Biscuit, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk-Variety

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.