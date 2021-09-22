The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Sept. 23 — 29.
Breakfast, K-12
Sept. 23: Breakfast Pizza or Super Donut Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker Fresh Apple 100 percent Fruit Juice Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 24: Chicken Biscuit or Mini Pancakes or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker Sliced Pears 100 percent Fruit Juice Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 27: Breakfast Pizza or Cinnamon Bun or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker Fresh Apple 100 percent Fruit Juice Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 28: Chicken Biscuit or Super Donut or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker Mixed Fruit 100 percent Fruit Juice Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 29: Breakfast Pizza or Blueberry Muffin Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker Chilled Blueberries 100 percent Fruit Juice Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Lunch, K-8
Sept. 23: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce Roll Green Beans Tossed Salad w/Ranch Chilled Blueberries Milk-Variety
Sept. 24: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara Sauce Steamed Corn Steamed Peas Fresh Apple Milk–Variety
Sept. 27: Hamburger on Bun Baked Fries Steamed Broccoli Lettuce/Tomato Applesauce Milk-Variety
Sept. 28: Pork BBQ on Bun Coleslaw Tater Tots Baked Beans Sliced Peaches Milk-Variety
Sept. 29: Pizza Tossed Salad w/Ranch Steamed Corn Mixed Fruit Cup Milk-Variety
Lunch, ACHS and AEC
Sept. 23: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce Roll Green Beans Tossed Salad w/Ranch Chilled Blueberries Milk-Variety
Sept. 24: Cheese Dippers w/Marinara Sauce Steamed Corn Steamed Peas Fresh Apple Milk–Variety
Sept. 27: Hamburger on Bun Sliced Cheese Baked Fries Steamed Broccoli Lettuce/Tomato Applesauce Milk-Variety
Sept. 28: Pork BBQ on Bun Coleslaw Tater Tots Baked Beans Sliced Peaches Milk-Variety
Sept. 29: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/Roll Mashed Potatoes Steamed Peas Chilled Blueberries Milk-Variety
