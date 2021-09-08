The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Sept. 8 — 15.
Breakfast, K-12
Sept. 8: Blueberry Muffin or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Applesauce, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 9: Super Donut or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Fresh Apple, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 10: Sausage Biscuit or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Chilled Blueberries, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 13: Chicken Biscuit or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Pears, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety
Sept. 14: Cinnamon Bun, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Peaches, 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Sept. 15: Chicken Biscuit or French Toast Sticks, Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Strawberries (Cupped), 100% Fruit Juice, Skim or 1% Milk-Variety
Lunch, K-8, ACHS and AEC
Sept. 8: Chicken Nuggets w/Biscuit, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli, Chilled Blueberries, Milk-Variety
Sept. 9: Walking Beef Taco, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & tomato, Steamed Corn/salsa, Refried Beans, Applesauce Cup, Milk-Variety
Sept. 10: Deli Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices w/Ranch, Potato Wedges, Lettuce & Tomato, Mixed Fruit, Milk-Variety
Sept. 13: Pork BBQ on Bun, Coleslaw, Mashed Potatoes, Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit, Milk-Variety
Sept. 14: Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Lettuce/Tomato, Applesauce, Milk-Variety
Sept. 15: Cheese Quesadilla w/Salsa, Steamed Corn, Black Beans, Fresh Apple, Milk–Variety
