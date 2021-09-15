ACHS Huskies logo
The following is a list of Ashe County’s K-12 breakfasts and lunch menus from Sept. 16 — 22.

Breakfast, K-12

Sept. 16: Breakfast Pizza or Blueberry Muffin or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Mixed Fruit, 100 percent Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety

Sept. 17: Sausage Biscuit or Mini Pancakes or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Fresh Apple, 100 percent Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety

Sept. 20: Chicken Biscuit or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Sliced Peaches, 100 percent Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety

Sept. 21: Sausage Biscuit or Chocolate Chip Muffin or Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Mixed Fruit. 100 percent Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety

Sept. 22: Pancake on Stick Assorted Cereal w/Graham Cracker, Chilled Blueberries, 100 percent Fruit Juice, Skim or 1 percent Milk-Variety

Lunch, K-8

Sept. 16: BBQ Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Strawberry Cup, Milk-Variety

Sept. 17: Deli Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Lettuce/Tomato, Carrot Strips/Grape Tomatoes w/Ranch, Asian Pears, Baked Chips, Milk-Variety

Sept. 20: Hotdog on Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Peaches, Milk-Variety

Sept. 21: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Peas, Chilled Peaches, Milk-Variety

Sept. 22: Chicken Filet on Bun, Lettuce/Tomato, Baked Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Cherries (Cupped), Milk-Variety

Lunch, ACHS and AEC

Sept. 16: BBQ Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Strawberry Cup, Milk-Variety

Sept. 17: Hot Turkey & Pepper Jack Sub, Peppers & Onions, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Steamed Carrots, Asian Pears, Milk-Variety

Sept. 20: Hotdog on Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Peaches, Milk-Variety

Sept. 21: Beef Teriyaki Bites w/Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Peas, Chilled Peaches, Milk-Variety

Sept. 22: Spicy Chicken on Bun, Lettuce/Tomato, Baked Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Cherries (Cupped), Milk-Variety

