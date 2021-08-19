JEFFERSON — In keeping with its mission to provide patient-centered, high-quality care, Ashe Memorial Hospital has further enhanced the scope of its imaging department with the installation of four new innovative pieces of equipment.
At the beginning of Aug. 2021, Ashe Memorial Hospital unveiled its new state-of-the-art GE 128 Revolution Maxima CT Scanner as well as its new digital X-ray equipment.
“Our first priority is keeping everyone safe and making sure the community can take comfort in knowing that we’ve taken many infection control efforts and we are ready to help you in your time of need,” said Brian Yates, chief executive officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “We’ve upgraded a lot of our diagnostic equipment over the last year and give our team members and our physician team the most state-of-the-art tools to work with.”
A CT scan is a series of X-rays taken from different angles around the body. A computer then processes the images to create cross-sectional images of the blood vessels, bones and soft tissue of the body.
The new high performance CT scanner can generate 128 high-resolution images in 0.7 seconds, resulting in shorter scan times while using a personalized, low patient radiation dose approach. The new technology also uses AI-based Auto Positioning, using real-time depth sensing technology to generate a 3D model of the patient’s body, resulting in a hands-free positioning experience, and elevating the quality standard of every exam.
CT scans are often used to diagnose muscle and bone disorders, such as fractures and tumors, locate infection or blood clots and detect and monitor internal injuries and bleeding, diseases and conditions, such as cancer, lung nodules, liver masses and heart disease, and the effectiveness of certain treatments. With the new technology, Ashe Memorial’s imaging team can conduct a variety of further enhanced scans and procedures, including cardiac calcium scoring, low-dose lung screenings and spinal injections for pain management, among others.
“We’re excited to be able bring this state-of-the-art imaging equipment to Ashe Memorial Hospital and further enhance our imaging department,” said Amy Kleiber, director of imaging for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “By having these cutting-edge processes and procedures available right here, our patients won’t have to travel outside of their community to get their medical care.”
In addition to its new scanner, Ashe Memorial Hospital also has added new digital X-ray equipment. The new technology features Critical Care Suite, which can assist with tracheal intubation and critical conditions. In the event of an abnormality, the program will trigger a follow-up flag to make sure the radiologist looks at the image as soon as possible.
Over the past few months, the imaging department also has added a GE Logic 10 ultrasound and a portable X-ray. With the wireless X-ray equipment, technologists are able to get to the patient a lot easier, resulting in decreased wait times and allowing the patient to receive further treatment as soon as possible.
Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of imaging services, including CT, MRI, general radiology, mammography, ultrasound, bone density (DEXA), nuclear medicine and echocardiography. Recently, Ashe Memorial Hospital had its Mammography and MRI accreditations renewed by the American College of Radiology.
“The accreditation process is the gold standard in medical imaging,” Kleiber said. “If you meet the criteria, it means you’ve taken the extra steps to provide the safest and best quality of care.”
For more information on Ashe Memorial Hospital’s imaging services, please call 336-846-0722 or visit ashememorial.org.
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For nearly 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.
Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call 336-846-7101.
