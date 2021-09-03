ASHE COUNTY — AppHealthCare has reported the 53rd death related to COVID-19 on Sept. 3 along with 83 active cases and 199 individuals in quarantine.
As of Sept. 3, Ashe County has seen a cumulative total of 2,803 positive cases since testing began. Neighboring Watauga County has seen 5,395 total, 150 current active, 217 in quarantine and 35 deaths. Alleghany has a total of 1,213, 41 active, 145 in quarantine and have also reported their sixth death.
Ashe remains in the "red" representing a high level of community transmission. AppHealthCare offers testing by drive-thru on Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 to 10 a.m. No appointment is needed.
According to the Sept. 3 situation update, Ashe has seen a 49 percent fully or partially vaccination rate and needs 21 percent to reach the goal of 70. 51 percent of the population remains unvaccinated.
"Based on CDC guidance, at this time, we are able to administer an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised as recommended by the CDC," said AppHealthCare. "This is for individuals who have already received a 1st and 2nd dose of Pfizer or Moderna and who have a moderately or severely compromised immune system such as individuals who are undergoing cancer treatment, have had an organ transplant, are actively taking medications that suppress their immune system, have advanced or untreated HIV infection, or have another moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency condition. Before receiving an additional dose, individuals will need to complete an attestation form stating they are eligible under the current criteria.
"Booster doses for the general public is set to begin Sept. 20 and depends on FDA and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation."
Vaccination appointments can be made by walk-in or by calling (828) 795-1970 for any of AppHealthCare's clinics. Walk-in hours are 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The CDC states that vaccinations are safe and strongly encouraged for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding.
"Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19," said AppHealthCare in their situation update. "Clinicians have seen the number of pregnant people infected with COVID-19 rise in the past several weeks. The increased circulation of the highly contagious Delta variant, the low vaccine uptake among pregnant people, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever."
Over 13,200 vaccines have been administered by AppHealthCare alone in Ashe County as of Sept. 2. 12-17 year olds are at 24 percent, 18-24 at 37 percent, 25-49 at 47 percent, 50-64 at 58 percent, 65-74 at 71 percent and 75 and up are at 73 percent.
Since the Aug. 20 update, Ashe has seen 115 new cases, a lowered positivity rate of 16.96 percent and an increase of 678 COVID-19 tests.
A current cluster and outbreak in Ashe County is among the Ashe County High School football team. There is one active case as of Sept. 3 and eight cumulative. The last positive result was on Aug. 24.
In the week of Aug. 22-28, Ashe County Schools saw 54 positive cases among students and four positive cases among staff. No quarantine data has been released.
According to the NCDHHS, North Carolina has seen a total of 1,236,393 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Sept. 3, there were 3,800 individuals hospitalized in relation to COVID-19.
Ashe County is currently issuing all county employees to wear masks in county buildings and they are asking, but not requiring, that the public do the same.
AppHealthCare continues to encourage the community to wear masks, wash your hands and watch your distance when able.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, to make an appointment for testing or to schedule a vaccine, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe location at (336) 246-9449.
