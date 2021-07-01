WEST JEFFERSON — Wayne Henderson and Herb Key will be performing as the kickoff event of the 2021 Backstreet Concert Series Friday, July 2, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the park on the Backstreet. The West Jefferson Community Partnership sponsors these events and is in the 10th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. The concert is free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the Farmers Market.)
Wayne Henderson has toured the world from his home just over the state line in Rugby, Virginia. He is a luthier extraordinaire, having made guitars and mandolins for some of the most famous musicians in the world and continues to have a waiting list for his finely crafted instruments. He has entertained thousands regionally, nationally, and internationally.
Growing up in a musical family in Wilkes County, Herb Key has played music most of his life and has spent over 30 years as a luthier, making, repairing, and restoring instruments. His parents bought him his own Silvertone guitar, one that he still owns. He grew up listening to Mother Maybelle of the Carter family and her guitar playing while also listening to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday nights.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce is the individual sponsor for Wayne and Herb’s concert with sound provided by the Christmas in July Festival. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, non-profits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend. Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Museum of Ashe County History, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, and West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community, and family life of our town.
For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit http://visitwestjefferson.org.
