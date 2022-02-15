JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Vivienne Jeanette Romero on Feb. 8 to mother Hanna C. Romero and father Leonel A. Romero of Jefferson.
Vivienne was seven pounds, six-and-a-half ounces and 19.5 inches at birth. She is the sister of Rosalie Romero and is the granddaughter of Richard and Charlene Goodman and Esperanza Castro Lopez and Leonel Romero.
