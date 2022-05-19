featured Birth announcement Compiled By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email May 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Bethany Council Melcher on May 13 to mother Daphne Frances Melcher and father James Louis Melcher, III of Laurel Springs. Bethany was seven pounds and 21 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of John and Charlotte Council and Jim and Kendra Melcher. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Louis Melcher Iii Daphne Frances Melcher Bethany Council Politics Kendra Melcher Ashe Memorial Hospital Laurel Springs John And Charlotte Council Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County unofficial voting results: Howell wins sheriff’s race Alice Greer Benefit Golf Tournament happening May 21 at Mountain Aire Golf Club Alleghany County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off purchased at The Corner Market Ruland arrested during sex offender compliance checks Ashe Chamber of Commerce welcomes Watson HOME to downtown West Jefferson Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
