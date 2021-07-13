JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Phillip Walter Bryan on May 22, to mother Cecilia Bryan and father William Bryan.
Phillip was 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces and 19.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Phil and Wilma Bryan.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Mila Valkyrie Crepps on June 10 to mother Maria A. Sanchez and father Michael Crepps.
Mila was 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the little sister of Lila Y. and the granddaughter of Nancy Roten and Fllora Arellano.
