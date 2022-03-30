JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Magdelyn Gwynn Clawson on March 25 to mother Meghann Roberts-Clawson and father Josh Clawson of Laurel Springs.
Magdelyn was six pounds, 13 ounces and 21 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Tom and Tammy Roberts and Gary and Betty Clawson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.