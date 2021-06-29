Owen Edelman

Baby Owen G. Edelman was born at Ashe Memorial Hospital on June 9.

JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Owen Gunner Edelman on June 9, to mother Elizabeth A. Edelman and father David M. Edelman.

Owen was 7 pounds 9.2 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the brother of sister Madison S. Eller and brother Elijah A. Edelman.

