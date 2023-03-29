Birth announcements Staff report Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Emersyn Kate Simcox on Feb. 27 to mother Kacie Chappelear and father Cody Simcox of West Jefferson.Emersyn was six pounds, 10.7 ounces and 19 inches at birth.She is the granddaughter of Dale and Jenny Simcox and Gary and Tammy Eisner.She is the younger sister of Weston Levi Simcox. Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Kye Joseph Kerns on March 17 to mother Jessica Gentry Kerns and husband Joe Kerns of Warrensville. Kye was six pounds, 12.2 ounces and 19.75 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Mary Gentry and Kimberly Peterson and Joe and Kim Kerns. He is the younger brother of Chief and Callie cat Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now One person found dead in Creston house fire Former ACHS athlete starts petition to name football field after Tom Roberts NCDOT to replace bridge on N.C. 194 near Warrensville; work set to begin in early April Ashe Food Pantry presents ACHS student with Gold Presidential Service Award Ashe County arrest reports Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
