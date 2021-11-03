JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Clementine Bea Lewis on Sept. 28 to mother Callie B. Lewis and father Dalton Lewis of Jefferson.
Clementine was 5 pounds, 13.4 ounces and 17.75 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Nancy W. Barker and Allen and Lena Lewis.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jefferson Cash Flay on Oct. 1 to mother Mary Flay and father Charles Flay III of Boone.
Jefferson was 7 pounds, 0.4 ounces and 21 inches at birth. He is the brother of James Flay.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Erick Arias Longino on Oct. 5 to mother Maria S. L. Mendoza and father Adrian A. Centeno of Piney Creek.
Erick was 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces and 20.5 inches at birth. He is the brother of Cristian and Lois Longino.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Robert Hardin Huffman on Oct. 12 to mother Holly Huffman and father Preston Huffman of Crumpler.
Robert was 7 pounds, one ounce and 20 inches at birth. He is the brother of Jack Huffman.
