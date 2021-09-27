JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Asher Roberts Day on Sept. 13 to mother Kassee Day and father Michael Day of Crumpler.
Asher was 5 pounds, 7 ounces and 19.75 inches at birth. He is the grandson of John and Robin Roberts and Danny and Pam Day.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Huxton Buchanan on Sept. 16 to mother Anna Buchanan and father Brandon Buchanan.
Huxton was 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Glenna Shatley and Scott and Dedra Buchanan.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Nera Joann Brasius to mother Betty Mead and father Jordan Brosius of West Jefferson.
Nera is the the granddaughter of Penny Duval, David, Becky and Sharon Sluder and Thomas Brosius.
