JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Greyson Rafael Magos on May 12 to mother Hayde Fierro and father Juan Magos of Jefferson. 

Greyson was seven pounds, three ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the younger brother of Jose, Issak, Zaida, Briana, Keily and Laila Magos.

Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jackson Pruitt on May 14 to mother Theresa Pruitt and Father Casey Pruitt of Lansing. 

Jackson was seven pounds, nine ounces and 20.25 inches at birth. He is the brother of Jeremiah Pruitt and the grandson of Brenda and Cabel Pruitt and Irene and James Lewis. 

Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Zaylee Guzman on May 20 to mother Felicia Pennington and father Isack Guzman of Lansing. 

Zaylee was seven pounds, 11.3 ounces and 21 inches at birth. She is the sister of Nolan Pennington and the granddaughter of Lester Pennington, Lesley Hattey, Jesus Guzman and Ambrosia Greer. 

Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Phoneixx Embyr McCraw on May 20 to mother Deanna M. McCraw and Father Casey A. McCraw of West Jefferson.

Phoenixx was six pounds, 12.9 ounces and 19.5 inches at birth. She is the younger sister of Phillip and Sarah McCraw. 

Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Solstice Rose Bravo Lopez to mother Yuleah M. Lopez and father Larry Bravo of Alleghany County. 

Solstice is the granddaughter of Robert and Celine Cyrus and Laura Sanchez.  

