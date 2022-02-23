JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jailyn Alvarado on Feb. 11 to mother Dal Brown and father Jose Alvarado of Sparta.
Jailyn was five pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Ofelia Macedo and Gloshonne and Donald Graves. She is the little sister of Mia and Royal Alvarado.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Leo Hayes to mother Tomi E. Hayes and Daniel K. Hayes of West Jefferson on Feb. 12.
Leo was eight pounds and eight ounces at birth. He is the grandson of Tommy and Diane McClure and Kyle and Joyce Hayes. He is the younger brother of Laylen and Levi Hayes.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Petra Mae Manganelli on Feb. 14 to mother and father Anna and Chris Manganelli of West Jefferson.
Petra was five pounds, 15 ounces and 19.5 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Mark and Suzanne Manganelli, Maria T. and George Tisdale and Bob and Pam Gibbs. She is the sister of Summit Manganelli.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Arabella Elizabeth Bradley on Feb. 15 to mother Bonnie Bradley and father David Bradley of Jefferson.
Arabella was seven pounds, five ounces and 19.75 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Frances Blevins and Geraldine Bradley. She is the sister of Josiah and Lucas Bradley.
Ashe Memorial hospital delivered baby Nolan Levi McMillan on Feb. 15 to mother Megan Revels and father Ezekiel McMillan of Crumpler.
Nolan was eight pounds, two ounces and 19.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Suzanne Revels and Angela McMillan. He is the younger brother of Parker McMillan.
