JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Alexander Voynitch, V on July 15 to mother Elizabeth Voynitch and father Alexander Voynitch, IV of Jefferson. Alexander was seven pounds, 12 ounces and 20.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Alexander Voynitch, III, Pamela Voynitch and Timothy and Valarie Cruey. Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Eli James Darnell on July 21 to mother Jasmine Coffey and father Shawn Darnell of Jefferson. Eli was seven pounds, 5.6 ounces and 19 inches at birth.
