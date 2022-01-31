JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Dallas Lee Watson on Jan. 19 to mother Ashley L. Watson and Father Gary B. Watson of Ashe County.
Dallas was nine pounds, eight ounces and 21 inches at birth. He is the brother of Lilly Lafferty and the grandson of Roger and Sharon Watson and Craig and Jackie Farrington.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jace Samuel Bosley on Jan. 19 to mother Ce’Nedra Bourgeois and father Dalton Bosley of West Jefferson.
Jace was seven bounds, two ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Patrick and Amy Bourgeois and James and Carolyn Bosley.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Amelia Skye Byland on Jan. 20 to mother Ashley Byland and father John Byland of Watauga County.
Amelia was six pounds, 0.3 ounces and 19.5 inches at birth. She is the sister of Natalie and Brooklyn Byland and the granddaughter of James and Katrina Wiles and Kenny and Lib Byland.
